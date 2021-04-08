MAL Vs OEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Preview

Malo are all set to face Oeiras in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Portugal 2021. The MAL vs GOR match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST from the Estadio Muncipal de Miranda do Corvo on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Here is our MAL vs OEI Dream11 prediction, MAL vs OEI Dream11 team and MAL vs OEI playing 11. The MAL vs OEI live streaming will be available on FanCode.

MAL vs OEI Dream11 prediction: MAL vs OEI match preview

Malo started their campaign with one win and one loss and are eyeing for a second win in the competition. They lost their first match to Gorkha 11 by 31 runs, before bouncing back to register their first win in the tournament versus the same opponent in the very next match.

Malo registered a 4 wicket win their opponent in a low scoring encounter. On the other hand, Oeiras are playing their first match in the tournament and will be looking to make an impression by winning the contest with Malo starting as favourites to clinch this doubleheader, providing they can back up their yesterday's form. The tournament features teams like Coimbra Knights, Gorkha 11, Indian Royals, Malo, Oeiras, Oporto and Miranda Dragons who will contest in 46 T10 night matches.

MAL vs OEI live prediction: Squad details for MAL vs OEI Dream11 team

MAL : Mian Mehmood (c), Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir, Raj Popat.

OEI : Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishank Popat, John Foster

MAL vs OEI match prediction: Top picks for MAL vs OEI playing 11

Zafar Ali

Assad Mehmood

Conrad Greenshields

Kuldeep Gholiya

MAL vs OEI Dream11 live: MAL vs OEI Dream11 team

MAL vs OEI live: MAL vs OEI match prediction

As per our MAL vs OEI Dream11 prediction, OEI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MAL vs OEI match prediction and MAL vs OEI playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAL vs OEI Dream11 team and MAL vs OEI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.