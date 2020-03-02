MAL Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ACC T20 Match Details

The fifth match of the ongoing ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 will be played between Malaysia and Singapore. The MAL vs SIN live match will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The MAL vs SIN live match is scheduled for March 3 and will start at 8:00 AM IST. Here is our MAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, MAL vs SIN Dream11 team, MAL vs SIN playing 11 and MAL vs SIN match prediction that are expected to get you favourable results.

MAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: MAL vs SIN live match preview

The ongoing 5-team tournament is being played in Bangkok, Thailand. It started on February 29 and will conclude on March 6. Around 10 T20Is will be played across seven days at the Terdthai Cricket Ground. The tournament is organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Malaysia are currently at the top of the points table with two wins out of two matches. Meanwhile, Singapore are placed second on the table with a win out from their opening game. Top two teams from the tournament will then qualify for Asia Cup Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur in August 2020.

MAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Squads from which MAL vs SIN playing 11 will be selected

Here are the squads for the MAL vs SIN playing 11 for the MAL vs SIN live match.

MAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: MAL Squad

Virandeep Singh (w), Anwar Arudin, Khizar Hayat, Aminuddin Ramly, Nazril Rahman, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Faiz (c), Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Syed Aziz, Dhivendran Mogan, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief.

MAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: SIN Squad

Sidhant Singh, Surendran Chandramohan, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh (w), Aryaman Sunil, Janak Prakash, Anantha Krishna, Rezza Gaznavi, Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Karthikeyan Subramanian, Abdul Bhadelia, Aritra Dutta, Tim David, Aahan Gopinath Achar.

MAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: MAL vs SIN Dream11 team

Here is the MAL vs SIN Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Virandeep Singh

All-rounders – Sharvin Muniandy, Janak Prakash, Khizar Hayat

Batsmen – Ahmad Faiz (c), Surendran Chandramohan, Sidhant Singh, Anwar Arudin

Bowlers – Amjad Mahboob (vc), Pavandeep Singh, Vinoth Baskaran

MAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: MAL vs SIN match prediction

Malaysia start off as favourites to win the game as per the MAL vs SIN match prediction.

Please note that the above MAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction are made according to our own analysis. The MAL vs SIN Dream11 team made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

