Malaysia Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Malaysia will play against Hong Kong in the first T20 international of their 5-match series in Malaysia. Hong Kong are on a tour to Malaysia, which could decide their participation in the Asia Cup later this year. Let us look at Malaysia vs Hong Kong live streaming details, match preview, squad details, etc.

A five-match T20 international series between Hong Kong and Malaysia this month has been moved to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia...click below to read morehttps://t.co/n55oEf93Od pic.twitter.com/CNp8gemG8D — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) February 13, 2020

Malaysia vs Hong Kong live streaming details

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Time: 5 PM (IST)

Malaysia vs Hong Kong live streaming: Official Malaysia Cricket YouTube channel

Malaysia vs Hong Kong live scores: Official ICC website.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong T20: Match Preview

This is the first match of the five-game T20 international series between the two sides. In the previous clash between the two sides, Hong Kong defeated Malaysia by seven wickets. This series will be instrumental in both teams' preparation for the ACC Men’s Eastern Region T20 Tournament to be played in Thailand. Malaysia will be led by Bhushan Save, while Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong. Aizaz Khan and Ehsan are the top picks for Hong Kong, while Pavandeep Singh and Bhushan Save are the players to watch out for Malaysia.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong T20: Kuala Lumpur Pitch report

The Kinrara Academy oval pitch is known to favour the batting side. The ground boasts off long boundaries as well. The ground has seen some good scoring games with 142 runs as the average first inning score. 206 runs is the highest score recorded at this stadium.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong T20 Weather report

The weather forecast is not conducive in Kuala Lumpur. Weather forecasts predict the chances of a rainy day. While the temperature is expected to hit the 34 °C-mark.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong T20 Squads

Malaysia Squad: Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

Hong Kong Squad: Aizaz Khan(c), Scott McKechnie(w), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hamed Khan, Aftab Hussain

