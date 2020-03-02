Malaysia Vs Singapore Live Score, Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The fifth match of the ongoing ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 season will be played between Malaysia and Singapore. The MAL vs SIN live match will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The MAL vs SIN live match is scheduled for March 3 and will start at 8:00 AM IST. Here, we take a look at MAL vs SIN live streaming details and Malaysia vs Singapore T20 pitch and weather report for the MAL vs SIN live match.

Malaysia vs Singapore Live Score: Malaysia vs Singapore T20 match preview

The ongoing 5-team tournament is being played in Bangkok, Thailand. It started on February 29 and will conclude on March 6. Around 10 T20Is will be played across seven days at the Terdthai Cricket Ground. The tournament is organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Malaysia are currently at the top of the points table with two wins out of two matches. Meanwhile, Singapore are placed second on the table with a win out from their opening game. Top two teams from the tournament will then qualify for Asia Cup Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur in August 2020.

Malaysia vs Singapore Live Score: Squad Updates

Malaysia vs Singapore Live Score: Malaysia Squad

Virandeep Singh (w), Anwar Arudin, Khizar Hayat, Aminuddin Ramly, Nazril Rahman, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Faiz (c), Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Syed Aziz, Dhivendran Mogan, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief.

Malaysia vs Singapore Live Score: Singapore Squad

Sidhant Singh, Surendran Chandramohan, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh (w), Aryaman Sunil, Janak Prakash, Anantha Krishna, Rezza Gaznavi, Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Karthikeyan Subramanian, Abdul Bhadelia, Aritra Dutta, Tim David, Aahan Gopinath Achar.

Malaysia vs Singapore Live Score and MAL vs SIN Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to be played on March 3 and will start at 8:00 AM IST. There are no official broadcasters for the MAL vs SIN live match in India. However, FanCode will provide the MAL vs SIN live streaming on their website and app. Malaysia vs Singapore live score can be seen on the ACC's official website and social media pages. The MAL vs SIN live match can also be seen on the same site as far as the MAL vs SIN live streaming in India is concerned.

Malaysia vs Singapore Live Score: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests no possibility of rainfall during match time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to lie between 33°C and 34°C.

Malaysia vs Singapore Live Score: Pitch Report

The track at Terdthai Cricket Ground generally favours the batsmen. The average first innings total here is 133 while the average total while chasing is 106. Considering past records at the venue, batting first would be an ideal choice upon winning the toss.

