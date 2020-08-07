Malaysian T10 Bash CS Vs WW Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Central Smashers (CW) will square off against Western Warriors (WW) in a league match in the Malaysian T10 Bash Tournament on Friday, August 7. The match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Here are the Malaysian T10 Bash live streaming details, how to watch Malaysian T10 Bash live in India and where to catch the Malaysian T10 Bash live scores.

CS vs WW live streaming: All you need to know about the Malaysian T10 Bash

The Malaysian T10 Bash tournament marks the return of cricket action in Malaysia. The three-day tournament will feature four teams who will play a total of 10 matches. The CS vs WW will be the opening match of the tournament with Central Smashers being led by Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor while Fitri Sham will take up the captaincy responsibilities of the Western Warriors.

CS vs WW live streaming: CS vs WW weather and pitch report

No rain is expected for the opening match of the tournament and the pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval provides a great contest between bat and ball. With the conditions at the venue are expected to be on the dry side, we can expect a high-scoring match to kick start the tournament.

Malaysian T10 Bash live scores: Malaysian T10 Bash live in India and Malaysian T10 Bash live streaming

The telecast of Malaysian T10 Bash live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the Malaysian T10 Bash live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The Malaysian T10 Bash CS vs WW live streaming will begin at 2:30 PM IST. For Malaysian T10 Bash T10 live scores, fans can visit Malaysia Cricket's Twitter page. The Malaysian T10 Bash live streaming can also be found on Willow TV, Cricket Malaysia Facebook and Youtube channel.

CS vs WW live streaming: CS vs WW full squad details

CS vs WW live streaming: CS vs WW full squad details: CS

Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor (C), Anwar Arudin, Norwira Zazmie, Mohsan Idrees, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Shankar Sathish, Pavandeep Singh, Suharril Fetri Shuib, Sumanth Kadri Suuvarna, Rizwan Haider, Abdullah Shahid, Janidu Himsara, Akbar Ali, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain.

CS vs WW live streaming: CS vs WW full squad details: WW

Fitri Sham (C), Aslam Khan Malik, Rohit Vyas, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Shafiq Sharif, Sharvin Muniandy, Sharveen Surendran, Raj Kumar Rajendran/Aaryan Amin Premj, Hakim Harisan, Arief Yusof, Attiq Ur Rehman, Raj Kumar Rajendran/Aaryan Amin Premj, Danyal Hafeez, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Abdul Rauf.

Malaysian T10 Bash live scores: CS vs WW live streaming and probable Playing XI

Malaysian T10 Bash live scores: CS vs WW live streaming and probable Playing XI: CS

Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor (C), Anwar Arudin, Norwira Zazmie, Mohsan Idrees, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Shankar Sathish, Pavandeep Singh, Suharril Fetri Shuib, Sumanth Kadri Suuvarna, Rizwan Haider.

Malaysian T10 Bash live scores: CS vs WW live streaming and probable Playing XI: WW

Fitri Sham (C), Aslam Khan Malik, Rohit Vyas, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Shafiq Sharif, Sharvin Muniandy, Sharveen Surendran, Raj Kumar Rajendran/Aaryan Amin Premj, Hakim Harisan, Arief Yusof.

(COVER IMAGE: FREEIMAGELIVE)