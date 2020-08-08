Malaysian T10 Bash CS Vs NS Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Central Smashers will battle it out against Northern Strikers in the fifth match of the Malaysian T10 Bash. The match will be played on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Here is the CS vs NS live streaming, schedule, preview, Malaysian T10 Bash live scores, pitch and weather report.

Malaysian T10 Bash live scores: CS vs NS live streaming

The CS vs NS live broadcast will not be available in India. However, the CS vs NS live streaming will be available on FanCode app, Willow TV, Malaysian Cricket Facebook and YouTube channel. Here are the other CS vs NS live streaming details:

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

CS vs NS live streaming date: Saturday, August 8, 2020

CS vs NS live streaming time: 2.30 PM IST

Malaysian T10 Bash live: CS vs NS live streaming and preview

This is the fifth match of the Malaysian T10 tournament. A total of four teams are participating in the competition, with 10 games to be played throughout the tournament. Central Smashers began their campaign with a victory against Warriors on Monday, defeating their opponents by eight wickets. However, Strikers endured to a difficult start with a defeat against Hitters, as they failed to chase down 108 runs.

Malaysian T10 Bash live: CS vs NS live streaming and team news

Central Smashers: Ahmad Faiz (C), Abdulla Shahid, Akbar Ali, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Norwira Zazmie, Pawandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Shankar Sathish, Mohsan Idrees, lezzat Daniel Fiqry, Janidu Himsara, Anwar Arudin, Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Syahadat Ramly, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Ajeb Khan and Wan Amirul Zulkarnain

Northern Strikers: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafiz, Nazril Rahman, Mohammad Nazril, Abdul Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaimei, Anwar Rahman, Ariff Jamaludeen, Ariff Ullah, Chandan Kumar, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Harinder Sekhon, Mohamed Imam, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani and Zahid Fazal

Malaysian T10 Bash live: Pitch and Weather report

The Kinrara Oval pitch is suited for the batting side with a fast outfield and shorter dimensions. On the other hand, bowlers will not benefit much from the pitch conditions. According to Accuweather, the weather is expected to be sunny. The temperature will hover in the range of 32 degrees celsius.

Image courtesy: wallpapercave.com