Malaysian T10 Bash NS Vs SH Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Northern Strikers (NS) will face Southern Hitters (SH) in a league match in the Malaysian T10 Bash Tournament on Friday, August 7. The match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Here are the Malaysian T10 Bash live streaming details, how to watch Malaysian T10 Bash live in India and where to catch the Malaysian T10 Bash live scores.

NS vs SH live streaming: All you need to know about the Malaysian T10 Bash

The Malaysian T10 Bash tournament marks the return of cricket action in Malaysia. The three-day tournament will feature four teams who will play a total of 10 matches. The NS vs SH will be the second match of the tournament with Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak will be leading the Northern Strikers team while the captaincy duties of Southern Hitters are assigned to Virandeep Singh.

NS vs SH live streaming: NS vs SH weather and pitch report

No rain is expected for the opening match of the tournament and the pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval usually provides a great contest between bat and ball. With the match stated for the evening, the pacers could find some swing for a couple of overs with the new ball.

Malaysian T10 Bash live scores: Malaysian T10 Bash live in India and Malaysian T10 Bash live streaming

The Malaysian T10 Bash live in India telecast will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the Malaysian T10 Bash live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The Malaysian T10 Bash NS vs SH live streaming will begin at 5:10 PM IST. For Malaysian T10 Bash T10 live scores, fans can visit Malaysia Cricket's Twitter page. The Malaysian T10 Bash live streaming can also be found on Willow TV and Cricket Malaysia Facebook and YouTube channels as well.

NS vs SH live streaming: NS vs SH full squad details

NS vs SH live streaming: NS vs SH full squad details: NS squad

Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Ahmad Zubaidi, Ariff Jamaluddin, Ainool Hafiz Yatim, Chandan Kumar, Imam Roshan, Harinderjit Singh, Nazril Rahman, Anwar Rahman, Zahid Fazal, Shukri Rahim, Charan Kumar, Mohsin Zaman, Arif Ullah, Rashid Ahad, Syaqir Suhaimei.

NS vs SH live streaming: NS vs SH full squad details: SH squad

Virandeep Singh (C), Bhushan Save, Saifullah Malik, Aminuddin Ramly, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim, Muhammad Gulraiz, Sachinu Hettige, Amir Azim Shukor, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Md Sulaiman Ali, Rehan Mahmood, Hashim Islam, Haider Ali, Kevin Dulaj Perera.

(COVER IMAGE: WALLPAPERCAVE.COM)