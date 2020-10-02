Malaysian T20 League CS Vs NS Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The Central Smashers will face off against the Northern Strikers in match 7 of the Malaysian T20 League on October 3, 2020. The CS vs NS match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am IST from the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Here are the CS vs NS live stream details, Malaysian T20 live in India details, the CS vs NS pitch and weather report, and our CS vs NS match preview.

Malaysian T20 League: CS vs NS preview

The Central Smashers take on the Northern Strikers at the Malaysian T20 League once again. The Northern Strikers emerged victorious in the first encounter between the sides. The Strikers chased down the 116 runs scored by the Central Smashers in just 8.3 overs to give themselves a head start in the tournament. The Northern Strikers have maintained their winning form since that game, losing only one of their three matches so far. They are in first place on the table with four points.

On the contrary, the Central Smashers have only managed to win one of their three games. They are bottom on the table, having earned just two points and with a -1.123 net run rate. Their sole victory came against the Southern Hitters, who were bowled out for just 70 runs. The Smashers still took 12 overs to finish the game. With just two games remaining the Central Smashers have to win both to even have a shot at winning the title.

Malaysian T20 League: CS vs NS live stream details

The Malaysian T20 League will not be televised in India. Fans of the Malaysian T20 League can watch the CS vs NS live stream on the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app. The CS vs NS live stream can be accessed from the Malaysian Cricket YouTube channel as well. CS vs NS live scores and CS vs NS live updates can be found on the Malaysian T20 League website and social media pages.

Malaysian T20 League: CS vs NS pitch report

The Kinara Academy ground is known to favour batting. Despite that, there have been a number of low scoring games in the series. The Western Warriors have scored the highest total in the series as of now, making 188 in yesterday's game against the Central Smashers. The lowest score so far has been 70, scored by the Southern Hitters. A score over 170-180 can be considered to be a strong one.

Malaysian T20 League: CS vs NS weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather during the match tomorrow will be cloudy with a thunderstorm in spots. There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms with two hours of rain predicted. Humidity will also be at a high 86%, providing some swing and assistance to the pacers. We can expect the match to be interrupted by rainfall just like yesterday's fixture. The maximum temperature will be 30°C.

Image Credits: Malaysian Cricket Association website

