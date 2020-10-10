Malaysian T20 League NS Vs SH Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Northern Strikers will battle it out against Southern Hitters in the Malaysian T20 League. The match will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Here's the Malaysian T20 League NS vs SH live streaming details, schedule, preview, team news and other details of the match.

Malaysian T20 League NS vs SH live streaming details

There will be no official Malaysian T20 League broadcast in India. However, the NS vs SH live scores will be regularly updated on the social media pages of the Malaysian T20 League. Besides, the NS vs SH live streaming will be available on the FanCode app as well as the official YouTube channel of Malaysian cricket. Here are the other NS vs SH live streaming details:

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

NS vs SH live streaming date: Sunday, October 11, 2020

NS vs SH live streaming time: 9 AM IST

Malaysian T20 League live: Match preview

🎥Are you allowed to be this good against spin on a turning track? 🤔



Pure 🔥🔥🔥 from Shafiq Sharif, who raced to 50 off just 22 balls 👇 pic.twitter.com/rMM3d38mAn — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) October 10, 2020

Northern Strikers occupy the second spot in the Malaysian T20 League table with three victories and two defeats in all. Although they have bagged six points, same as leaders Central Smashers, they are placed second due to difference in net run rate. On the other hand, Southern Hitters are placed third in the table, having bagged four points so far. They have managed two victories, while tasting defeat in two other games.

Malaysian T20 League live: Team news

Northern Strikers: Sharveen Surendran, Aimal Khan, Anas Malik, Virandeep Singh, Winifred Duraisingam, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Aminuddin Ramly, Nur Arianna Natsya, Syazrul Idrus, Ainool Haqqiem, Aisya Eleesa, Bhushan Save, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Irhwan, Zulamry Mohdin, Neville Liyanage, Pavandeep Singh

Southern Hitters: Arjoon Thilainathan, Ainool Hafizs Yatim, Imam Jawfer, Syahadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Asby Tan Aris, Mas Elysa Yasmin Zulkifli, Nik Nur Atiela Nik Din, Daniyal Hafeez, Hazriq Azmir Aaryan Amin Premj

Malaysian T20 League live: Pitch and weather report

The Kinrara Oval pitch has been favourable for the batting side in the past few games. But, pace bowlers have also succeeded on this pitch. The team that wins the toss will likely to bowl first. Accuweather suggests showers in the morning. The weather is expected to be cloudy with the temperature hovering in the range of 32 degrees Celcius.

Image courtesy: Malaysia Cricket Instagram

