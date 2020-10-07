Malaysian T20 League SH Vs CS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Southern Hitters and Central Smashers are set to battle it out in the 9th match of the Malaysian T20 League. The match will be played on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The SH vs CS live streaming will commence from 9.00 AM IST. Here are the SH vs CS live streaming details, schedule, preview, SH vs CS live scores update and other details of the match.

Malaysian T20 League live in India: SH vs CS preview

A total number of four teams will fight it out for the Malaysian T20 League championship. After playing four matches each, all the four teams' standings look identical after winning two matches each. The Central Smashers are placed right at the top of the points table in the Malaysian T20 League and are way ahead of their counterparts in terms of the net run-rate of 1.084. Southern Hitters are reeling at the bottom with a net run-rate of -0.573.

The clash will mark the second encounter between the two sides in the Malaysian T20 League. The Central Smashers ended up on the winning as they bundled the Southern Hitters for 70 runs. The Hitters fought their way back into the match as they claimed six wickets, but the Smashers crossed the line eventually in the 13th over. The team that scores a win will become the table toppers in the Malaysian T20 League.

Malaysian T20 League live in India & SH vs CS live streaming details

The television viewers will not be able to catch the SH vs CS live in India as the Malaysian T20 League live is not a televised event in the country. Fans of the Malaysian T20 League can tune in to the FanCode app or the Malaysian Cricket YouTube channel to catch the SH vs CS live streaming. For SH vs CS live scores and Malaysian T20 live stream updates, one can visit the social media pages of the Malaysian T20 League.

SH vs CS live streaming: Pitch and weather report

As per AccuWeather, the conditions will be cloudy during the Malaysian T20 League live encounter but there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. The wicket at Kuala Lumpur has assisted both batsmen and bowlers and promises an even contest between the two. The captain winning the toss will look to field first to make the most of the cloudy conditions.

SH vs CS live streaming: Squad list

SH vs CS live streaming: SH squad

Arjoon Thilainathan, Ainool Hafizs Yatim, Imam Jawfer, Syahadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Asby Tan Aris, Mas Elysa Yasmin Zulkifli, Nik Nur Atiela Nik Din, Daniyal Hafeez, Hazriq Azmir Aaryan Amin Premj

SH vs CS live streaming: CS squad

Wan Julia, Ahmad Faiz, Anwar Arudin,Rohit Vyas, Wafiq Irfan, Janidu Himsara, Nazril Rahman, Amirul Syahmi, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Ajeb Khan, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Ammar Hazalan, Alam Saif, Mohammad Hasif Hasif, Unni Pravan Namit, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Muhammad Shahid Bin Adzli, Yash Jhaveri, Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik

