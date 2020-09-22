Malaysian T20 League WW Vs NS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Western Warriors are slated to take on Northern Strikers in the third match of the Malaysian T20 League. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The WW vs NS live streaming will commence from 9 AM IST. Here are the WW vs NS live streaming details, schedule, preview, WW vs NS live scores update and other details of the match.

Malaysian T20 League live in India: WW vs NS preview

The Northen Strikers have started their Malaysian T20 campaign with a win in their opening contest. With splendid a net-run rate of around 8, the Strikers sit right at the top in the Malaysian T20 league points table. Western Warriors have not had an ideal start to the competition, having lost to Souther Hitters in their first game. Strikers will look to carry their winning momentum into the contest as they look to maintain their position at the top of Malaysian T20 League points table. Warriors will look to register their first points on the table.

Malaysian T20 League live in India & WW vs NS live streaming details

The streaming of Malaysian T20 League live in India is not made available for the TV viewers in the country. Cricket fans can tune in to FanCode app to catch the WW vs NS live streaming and other matches of Malaysian T20 League live. For WW vs NS live scores and updates, one can visit the social media accounts of Malaysian T20 League.

WW vs NS live streaming: Pitch and weather report for WW vs NS

As per AccuWeather, the conditions will be mostly cloudy during the match time. Fortunately, there are no chances of rain causing a hinderance, and a full uninterrupted contest is on the cards. We have seen a high-scoring game and also a low-scoring one within the first two matches of the Malaysian T20 League itself. The strip at Kuala Lumpur is more conducive for the batmen, however, there is some assistance for the bowlers as well. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

WW vs NS live streaming: Squad list

WW vs NS live streaming: WW squad

Shafiq Sharif, Faiz Nasir, Haiqal Khair, Rajkumar Rajendran, Dhivendran Mogan, Sharvin Muniandy, Kevin Perera, Sachinu Hettige, Rizwan Haider, Yusrina Yaakop, Intan Jamahidayu Jaafar, Ahmad Akmal Alif Zainal, Amir Azim Shukor, Rashid Ahad, Arief Yusof, Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Suharril Fetri Shuib

WW vs NS live streaming: NS squad

Sharveen Surendran, Aimal Khan, Anas Malik, Virandeep Singh, Winifred Duraisingam, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Aminuddin Ramly, Nur Arianna Natsya, Syazrul Idrus, Ainool Haqqiem, Aisya Eleesa, Bhushan Save, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Irhwan, Zulamry Mohdin, Neville Liyanage, Pavandeep Singh

Image Source: Malaysia Cricket Twitter