Malaysian T20 League NS Vs CS Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Northern Strikers will battle it out against Central Smashers in the Malaysian T20 League. The match will be played on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Here is the NS vs CS live streaming details, schedule, preview, NS vs CS live scores update and other details of the match.

Also Read | KE vs MAK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Final live

Malaysian T20 League live streaming and schedule

The live broadcast for the Malaysian T20 League will not be available in India. But, the NS vs CS live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Besides, the NS vs CS live scores can be accessed on the official social media accounts of the Malaysian Cricket Association. Here are the other NS vs CS live streaming details:

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

NS vs CS live streaming date: Thursday, September 17, 2020

NS vs CS live streaming time: 9 AM IST

Also Read | BCCI offers last respects to Maharashtra cricketer & captain Sadashiv Patil

Malaysian T20 league live streaming and preview

Four teams will compete for the trophy - Central Smashers, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters and Western Warriors. The competition will see 16 fixtures throughout the span, including the playoffs as well as the final. The competition mandates that every team field at least one woman cricketer from the national team in their playing XI. This has been done because the Malaysian Cricket Association could not organise the women's tournament due to the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | England cricket set to cut whopping 62 jobs after HUGE ₹948 crore loss due to COVID-19

Malaysian T20 league live streaming: Team news

Northern Strikers: Virandeep Singh, Bhushan Save, Ainool Haqqiem, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Anas Malik, Hakim Harisan, Aminuddin Ramly, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat, Aimal Khan, Sharveen Surendran, Muhd Luqman Nur Hakimi, Neville Cristie, Asyraf Azmi, Zulamry Mohdin, Winifred Duraisingham, Aisya Eleesa

Central Smashers: Ahmad Faiz (C), Anwarudin, Alam Muhammad Saif, Unni Pravan Namit, Rohit Vyas, Nazril Rahman, Ammar Zuhdi, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Fitri Sham, Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Muhammad Shahid, Ajab Khan, Muhammad Amirul Syami, Janidu Himsara, Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan, Yash Jignesh Jhaveri, Wan Julia, Ainna Hamizah

Malaysian T20 league live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The Kinrara Oval pitch is suitable for the batting side coupled with a fast outfield and shorter dimensions. Besides, bowlers cannot benefit much from the pitch conditions. According to Accuweather, the weather is expected to be cloudy. The temperature will hover in the range of 32 degrees celsius.

Also Read | Pakistan cricket players, officials strangely told by board to pay for major COVID-19 test

Malaysian T20 league live streaming and prediction

Central Smashers start off as the favourites in the game.

Image courtesy: freeimagelive