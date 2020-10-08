Malaysian T20 League NS Vs WW Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Northern Strikers and Western Warriors are set to face each other in the Malaysian T20 League this week. The match will be played on Friday, October 9, at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. NS vs WW live streaming will commence from 9.00 am IST. Here are the NS vs WW live streaming details, info on where to catch NS vs WW live scores and other details of the match.

Malaysian T20 League live in India: NS vs WW live streaming info and preview

Coming into this match, Strikers will look to even the odds by beating Warriors after losing to them by five wickets in the earlier fixture. Both teams lost their previous matches, with Warriors losing to Southern Hitters by 7 wickets, while Central Smashers defeated the Northern Strikers by a whopping 125 runs. A win for either of the teams in this match could give them a place in the top two of the standings.

Malaysian T20 League live streaming: Weather report ahead of NS vs WW live streaming

According to Accuweather, the conditions will be cloudy with no rain expected for the course of the contest. The humidity forecast reads 88% with temperatures hovering between 9-26 degrees Celsius. An uninterrupted contest is expected to be on the cards.

Malaysian T20 League live streaming: Pitch report ahead of NS vs WW live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, looking at the cloudy conditions, the captain winning the toss will look to field first to allow the bowlers to make early inroads and get breakthroughs at the start.

NS vs WW live in India & NS vs WW live streaming details

The Malaysian T20 League is not a televised event in India. Fans of the Malaysian T20 League can tune in to the FanCode app or the Malaysian Cricket YouTube channel to catch NS vs WW live streaming. For NS vs WW live scores and Malaysian T20 live stream updates, one can visit the social media pages of the Malaysian T20 League.

NS vs WW live streaming: NS squad list

Virandeep Singh (C), Bhushan Save, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Aminuddin Ramly, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim (WK), Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz, Aimal Khan, Winifred Duraisingam.,Neville Liyanage, Zulamry Mohdin, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Irhwan, Sharveen Surendran, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Anas Malik.

NS vs WW live streaming: WW squad list

Shafiq Sharif, Syed Rehmanatullah, Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Amir Azim, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Jamahidaya Intan, Kevin Perera, Suharril Fetri, Yusrina Yaakop, Arief Yusof, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin Zainal, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, Rizwan Haider

Image: Malaysia Cricket Instagram

