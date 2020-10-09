Malaysian T20 League WW Vs CS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Western Warriors will lock horns with Central Smashers in Match 11 of the Malaysian T20 League on Saturday, October 10 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The WW vs CS live streaming will commence at 9.00 AM (IST). Here are the WW vs CS live streaming details, info on where to catch WW vs CS live scores and other details of the match.

Malaysian T20 League live in India: WW vs CS live streaming info and preview

Western Warriors are coming into this fixture on the back of a loss against Southern Hitters by seven wickets. They are currently at the bottom of the Malaysian T20 League points table with two wins and three losses from five matches. On the other hand, Central Smashers won their last match against Southern Hitters by three wickets. The smashers are at the top of the Malaysian T20 League points table with three wins and two losses.

The last time these two teams met in the Malaysian T20 League was on October 1 when it was the Warriors who defeated Smashers by 4 runs in a rain-affected game where the winner was decided via D/L method. The Warriors will look to get back to winning ways by winning Saturday's fixtures while the Smashers will play to avenge their defeat and maintain their dominance at the top of the Malaysian T20 League points table.

Malaysian T20 League live streaming: Weather report ahead of WW vs CS live streaming

According to Accuweather, the conditions will be cloudy with little rains expected to interrupt the contest. The humidity forecast reads 84% and the conditions will be extremely humid with the temperature expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius. The team winning the toss should look to field first as the D/L method may come into action if rains interrupt the game.

Malaysian T20 League live streaming: Pitch report ahead of WW vs CS live streaming

The surface at the Kinrara Academy Oval looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, looking at the cloudy conditions, the captain winning the toss will look to field first to allow the bowlers to make early inroads and get breakthroughs at the start.

WW vs CS live in India & WW vs CS live streaming

The Malaysian T20 League is not a televised event in India. Fans of the Malaysian T20 League can tune in to the FanCode app or the Malaysian Cricket YouTube channel to catch WW vs CS live streaming. For WW vs CS live scores and Malaysian T20 League live stream updates, one can visit the social media pages of the Malaysian T20 League.

WW vs CS live in India: WW squad list

Shafiq Sharif, Syed Rehmanatullah, Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Amir Azim, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Jamahidaya Intan, Kevin Perera, Suharril Fetri, Yusrina Yaakop, Arief Yusof, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin Zainal, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, Rizwan Haider

WW vs CS live in India: CS squad list

Wan Julia, Ahmad Faiz, Anwar Arudin,Rohit Vyas, Wafiq Irfan, Janidu Himsara, Nazril Rahman, Amirul Syahmi, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Ajeb Khan, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Ammar Hazalan, Alam Saif, Mohammad Hasif Hasif, Unni Pravan Namit, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Muhammad Shahid Bin Adzli, Yash Jhaveri, Aslam Khan-Bin-Malik

SOURCE: MALAYSIAN CRICKET ASSOCIATION WEBSITE

