West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that it was wrong to remove Sourav Ganguly as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and batted for him to contest the International Cricket Council (ICC) elections. She also urged the government not to take decisions "politically".

"We are proud of him. He is the pride of the country. I request PM make sure Sourav Ganguly must be allowed to contest the ICC election. He's a popular figure which is why he is being deprived. Request Government of India not to take a decision politically, but for cricket, sports...He is not a political party member," Mamata said, adding that removing the former Indian skipper as "BCCI chief" was wrong.

BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee is doing politics over Saurav Ganguly as questions are being raised on her government. "Let Ganguly handle the Bengal board, there is no national cricketer from Bengal. Also, there is no player in the IPL from Bengal.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress had linked Ganguly's exit from the apex body to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to his house last year. TMC's state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh in a statement had said that Ganguly did not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year and that is the reason behind the politics of his removal.

Outgoing BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Bangla, confirmed that he would contest the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) presidential election. He had been the CAB chief for four years between 2015 to 2019 before coming to the BCCI.

After failing to get a second consecutive term as BCCI president, Ganguly told Republic Bangla, "We have an election (CAB). I will be contesting for the President's post. This is all I can say."

Did BCCI refuse to give Sourav Ganguly a second term?

According to a BCCI official, Ganguly was keen to continue as BCCI chief but he was told that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the Board president.

"Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position," the BCCI source was quoted as saying by the PTI.