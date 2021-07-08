Mamata Meets Sourav Ganguly: From Pastries To Sabji Puri, Here's What Was On The Table

Amongst the flurry of wishes to the former captain of the Indian Cricket team Sourav Ganguly, a special guest paid him a visit at his residence. Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee was spotted entering and leaving the cricketer's residence to personally wish him on his 49th birthday. However, she did not come empty-handed to meet 'The Prince of Kolkata'.

Mamata Banerjee visited Sourav Ganguly

The President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 49th birthday on July 8 and received a plethora of warm wishes on social media. However, to wish him on his special day, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee went over to his residence in Kolkata. An exclusive look at their meeting inside the BCCI President's residence shows the guest, clad in masks, enjoying a table filled with delicious snacks. In the pictures brought by Republic, the CM's entourage and Sourav Ganguly can be seen deep into a conversation while snacks like pastries and Sabji puri were laid out on the table.

More on the Dada-Didi meet

Images from ANI showed the West Bengal CM greeting the BCCI president in Kolkata with a bouquet of yellow flowers. Following the COVID protocols, both of them were spotted wearing masks while greeting each other. After their brief meeting, CM Banerjee could be seen leaving his residence in a car.

West Bengal | Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president, Sourav Ganguly's house after meeting, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/JTuVLpYvbD — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly on latter's birthday, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/3Kyub5W9Yb — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

Sourav Ganguly's contribution to the Indian Cricket Team

Affectionately called the 'Bengal Tiger', the cricketer earned many titles for his incredible performance and contribution in Cricket like the Maharaja of Indian Cricket. The left-handed player served as the opening batsman and captain of the Indian team. With impressive achievements under his belt, the cricketer is one of the most prominent figures in the current Indian Cricket scenes.

Ganguly is the only cricketer to score a century in his debut and his Test batting average was never calculated below 40. Adding to his numerous titles, the cricketer was also called 'God of the Off Side' for his skilful strokes on the offside of the field. After serving as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal, the cricketer was elected as the President of BCCI in 2019.

IMAGE- PTI