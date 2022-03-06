Man City Vs Man United Live Stream: How To Watch Manchester Derby In India, US And UK?

In a massive Premier League fixture Manchester City will welcome Manchester United to Etihad Stadium on Sunday, 10 pm IST in a Manchester Derby fixture. Man City, the home side are currently placed atop the table and come into his fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup. Their opponents Manchester United, on the other hand, find themselves 4th on the points table and come into this tie behind a 0-0 draw over Watford.

Here is where you can find the Man City vs Man United Live Stream, team news, and possible starting line-ups for the game.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Team News

In terms of team news, Manchester City with be without two first-team players Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias while Zack Steffen and Cole Palmer are also injury concerns.

As for Manchester United, Mason Greenwood, who is indefinitely suspended will be the only one who won't be eligible for selection.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Possible starting line-ups

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Manchester United Predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Pogba, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Man City vs Man United live stream in India, UK, and the US

Premier League fans wondering how to watch Man City vs Man United game live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Man City vs Man United match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

As for those in the US, NBC will broadcast the game on TV and online via NBCSports.com while fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV video streaming service while those in the UK can watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. The game will also be live-streamed on the Sky Go app.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Time: 10:00 pm IST

(Image: AP)