Shikhar Dhawan has been leading the Indian cricket team in the 50-over format for the past year in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who has focussed on the T20 format due to the 2022 World Cup. However, the veteran batsman faced the axe on Tuesday as the squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka was announced. Dhawan was not picked by the team management for the series after a mediocre display in the ODI series against Bangladesh recently. There have been concerns around his strike-rate in the format as calls are increasing to play an aggressive brand of cricket.

Dhawan axed by Indian selectors

After the announcement, Shikhar Dhawan started trending on social media as several fans believed that it might be the end of his India career. Dhawan has been prolific for India in the ODI format since 2020. He has scored 1275 runs in 33 innings at an average of 42.6 average. Shikhar has scored the most number of runs for India since 2020 in ODIs and has the 2nd best average in ODIs (min 1000 runs). Here's how some fans reacted to the development.

How harsh it is on Shikhar Dhawan?



He lead the side in the absence of main team along with youngster and interim coaches ✅



Won ODI series for India as skipper ✅



Did pretty well in ODIs except few series ✅



Now dropped from ODI squad when CWC is near ❌#INDvSL#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/H1wQcVkmyE — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) December 27, 2022

So, that's it for Shikhar Dhawan. 😌😌

Thanks for everything, Gabbar. One of the most underrated ODI batsmen since last decade. Man of ICC ODI Tournaments. Golden Bat in 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy. It was always going to be tough to play only one format with no game time. pic.twitter.com/95pXOWfImJ — Hriday 🇦🇷 (@Hriday1812) December 27, 2022

2013-2022, 9 glorious years! a part of our childhood goes away with these little changes. Dhawan, your contribution will always be remembered.



though i still feel it’s a bit unfair :/ pic.twitter.com/T4uYGIWeDM — Muskan🔱 (@oyemuskaan_) December 28, 2022

Most Runs for india in

2013 CT - Dhawan

2014 Asia Cup - Dhawan

2015 WC - Dhawan

2017 CT - Dhawan

2018 Nidahas Trophy - Dhawan

2018 Asia Cup - Dhawan



Since 2013 Dhawan is the Greatest Odi opener for India in multi-national tournament 🙏.Shame on rohit for dropping him. pic.twitter.com/lC7PEfo0I6 — M. (@IconicKohIi) December 27, 2022

Thank You for your service, Shikhar Dhawan. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i6vMySyr5A — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) December 27, 2022

This Virat, Rohit and Dhawan trio will always be missed in Indian cricket Team. pic.twitter.com/xiR3kM6IkV — SUPRVIRAT (@ishant_tweetz) December 27, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan is dropped from ODIs. End of a great career for him. He will always be my favourite opening partner with Rohit. — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) December 27, 2022

We've seen the last of Shikhar Dhawan for India. It was an outstanding career. That Dhawan can't make the 2023 World Cup doesn't define him, it's the fact that at his peak, there were few players in the world with as big an influence on their side's fortunes. Be proud, Jatt Ji!! — KASHISH (@crickashish217) December 27, 2022

Phasing out of seniors start

The transition phase in Indian cricket kick-started on Tuesday with premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya being named captain of the T20 side for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka starting January 3.

The 27-year-old Baroda man has also been named as the vice-captain of the ODI squad, indicating current regime's plans to see him as long-term white ball leader once 35-year-old Rohit Sharma decides to call time on his illustrious international career.

While Rohit, recuperating from a finger injury was named captain of the ODI series which is to follow the T20Is, it is understandable that the shortest format will now feature fresh faces and primarily IPL performers.

Even Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also not part of the T20I format and there is an indication that the duo along with Rohit might not be picked again keeping the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind.

The troika will probably be asked to concentrate on 50-over format with a World Cup set to be played in India next year.

"Yes, there will be no official announcement that Rohit has been removed from T20I captaincy but he along with Kohli and Rahul will be phased out from the format. Obviously, Rohit's dislocated thumb injury hasn't completely healed although he has started training. But phasing out has indeed started," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Suryakumar Yadav, for his mindblowing one year, is now the new vice-captain in T20Is.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph during the last edition was touted as Rohit's replacement after India lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup playing archaic cricket.

While Rohit is still recovering from thumb dislocation, the BCCI press release doesn't state if it is a permanent change or just for one series.

The T20I team has a fresh look with two uncapped pacers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar being inducted into the shortest format.

Mavi was picked by Titans for Rs 6 crore, while Bengal's Mukesh was snapped by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.50 crore.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, two powerhouse IPL performers, made it to the T20 side.

The ODI side boasts of a more experienced look with Mohammed Shami coming back from shoulder injury.

Dhawan, one of India's contemporary white ball greats, has perhaps played his last match for the country after a prolonged bad patch which finds him ousted from the national ODI set-up.

Ironically, even one series before Bangladesh, he was leading the side in New Zealand but his dismal drop in scoring rate and also not being able to string a series of consistent scores have gone against him.

Rohit being a white-ball giant and Shubman Gill in prime ODI form with Ishan Kishan hitting fastest double hundred less than a month back, India have multiple options and can look beyond Dhawan.

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

ODI Squad:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

