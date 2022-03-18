'Man United Cricket Team?': Fans Go Gaga As Avram Glazer Holds Talks Over UAE T20 League

In a piece of significant news concerning football as well as cricket enthusiasts, Dubai Sports Council chairman Sheikh Mansoor took to Twitter to share a picture with Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer, wherein a possible launch of a Manchester United cricket team was emphasised. The Manchester United team will be one of the six teams to partake in the forthcoming UAE T20 league.

"I met with Avram Glazer, Co-Chairman of Manchester United, today and discussed ways to work together to further raise Dubai’s profile as a global sporting hub. We also discussed the UAE T20 Cricket league’s launch in Jan 2023 featuring Manchester United cricket team & other teams" he tweeted alongside a picture of the two.

Man Utd's failed bid to purchase IPL franchise

Notably, Manchester United had expressed their desire to foray into cricket way earlier when the outfit registered itself for the draft to acquire one of the two new IPL teams, but it failed in acquiring the rights, which later went to RPSG Group and CVC Capital Partners respectively.

I met with Avram Glazer, Co-Chairman of Manchester United, today and discussed ways to work together to further raise Dubai’s profile as a global sporting hub. We also discussed the UAE T20 Cricket league’s launch in Jan 2023 featuring Manchester United cricket team & other teams pic.twitter.com/GNtmanePz9 — Mansoor bin Mohammed (@sheikhmansoor) March 17, 2022

Avram Glazer too expressed his delight of joining hands and being part of this massive growth "I am very excited to be a part of the UAE T20 at its formation. The UAE T20 promises to be a world-class event that will be transformative to the growth of cricket in the Emirates," he said.

Other than the Glazers, the GMR Group, which owns part of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the IPL has acquitted a team, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, which owns the Mumbai Indians, too owns a team. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is also said to have acquired a team in the UAE T20 League.

UAE T20 League: Die-hard Manchester United fans react angrily over news

Meanwhile, a lot of Manchester United fans were displeased with the developments, as they consider the football club to not be moving in the right direction in recent times.

Just when you thought Manchester United have touched bottom we may get a cricket team. Rejoice pic.twitter.com/eCyoOCjrL0 — Cantona & Best (@bestcanton7) March 18, 2022

In other words "Avram Glazer made another 70m off Man Utd without giving up any control of the club"? https://t.co/Dex8cJWDgX — APS (@Smyldawg) March 18, 2022

I really must insist again that you all put a wee emoji or something over Avram Glazer if you’re going to tweet photos with him in. he’s giving me the dry boke — Rosie (@RosiedelaLune) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Manchester United have denied reports that co-owner Avram Glazer is planning to set up a cricket team bearing the United name. The club also stressed that any acquisition of a cricket franchise by Glazer is unrelated to Manchester United, other than common ownership, in the same way as the Glazer family's ownership of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Image: Twitter/ Sheikh Mansoor