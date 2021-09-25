Man Utd Vs Aston Villa: David De Gea Furious With Harry Maguire For Poor Back Pass

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was seen yelling at teammate Harry Maguire after the captain's unintentional gaffe almost allowed Aston Villa to score against the Red Devils. The incident occurred during United's match against Villa on Saturday. De Gea lost control of his rage and appeared to be shouting at Maguire after the centre-back tried a terrible back-pass that deflected off the United goalkeeper's thigh and went to Villa's Ollie Watkins. Watkins took a touch before attempting to slam the ball into the back of the net. De Gea, however, was able to recover his footing and block the kick in time.

After saving Watkins' attempt, De Gea turned to Maguire to vent his frustration. The event occurred before halftime, with the score tied at 0-0. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with netizens clearly dissatisfied with Maguire's performance. "What are you doing, buddy?" enquired a frustrated United supporter.

Man Utd vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa bounced back strongly in the second half, scoring the lone goal of the match to put the home side under pressure. Kortney Hause scored the goal for Villa in the 88th minute, courtesy of a brilliant corner by Douglas Luiz. After Hause's effort, United too got an opportunity to score a goal and level the scoreboard. United's chance came when Hause, who had scored for Villa a couple of minutes ago, committed a handball inside the box. Bruno Fernandes, however, missed the penalty and lost a chance to level the score with Villa.

With the win, Aston Villa secured its first Premier League victory over Manchester United in more than 11 years. Villa had last won a Premier League game against United in 2009 when the side registered a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United is currently ranked fourth on the points table with four wins, a tie, and a defeat. The Red Devils have the same number of points as Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City. However, due to the difference in the number of goals conceded in the season so far, United is placed at the fourth spot. United will next lock horns against Villareal on September 30.

Image: TheEuropeanLad/Twitter