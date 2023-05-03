'Man Who Ran Away From Delhi Cricket': Gambhir Posts Cryptic Tweet After Spat With Kohli

Former India cricketer and the current mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir, has posted a cryptic tweet a day after his verbal altercation with batsman Virat Kohli after the RCB vs LSG match. Gambhir took to his official Twitter handle to share a post, where he wrote that the man who ran away from Delhi cricket citing “pressure” seems eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket. However, Gambhir did not mention Kohli’s name in his tweet, and it remains unclear whom the post is meant for.

Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket citing “pressure” seems over eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! यही कलयुग़ है जहां ‘भगोड़े’ अपनी ‘अदालत’ चलाते हैं। May 3, 2023

Here's what happened between Kohli and Gambhir

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Gambhir and Kohli reignited on Monday when they came face-to-face against each other after the RCB vs LSG match. The cameras captured Gambhir and Kohli arguing over an incident that developed during the match. Kohli was deeply agitated during LSG’s batting innings in the game and was even involved in a couple of ugly face-offs between Naveen-ul-Haq and Amit Mishra.

After RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs, Gambhir confronted Kohli over his misbehavior toward the Lucknow players. Kohli did not hold back either, and it got into a heated exchange with Gambhir. The incident created an enormous buzz around social media, pushing the issue to become the number trending topic in the country for the past two days.

Also, note that Gambhir was shushing the Bangalore crowd when LSG defeated RCB by one wicket in their reverse fixture at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier in the season. So, whatever Kohli did in Lucknow could be referred with Gambhir’s gesture in Bengaluru.

Image: Twitter