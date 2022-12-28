Manav Suthar Stars In Rajasthan's Big Win Over Puducherry

Manav Suthar completed a match haul of 11 wickets to compliment his unbeaten 96 as Rajasthan romped to a 101-run win over Puducherry in a Ranji Trophy match here on Wednesday.

A day after the 20-year-old propped their first innings total to 335 with a 97-run last wicket partnership, Suthar returned to grab the limelight with his left-arm spin in a match haul of 11/62 as Rajasthan bowled out Puducherry twice in the day -- 104 and 130 while following-on -- to seal a seven-point victory.

Suthar was on a song in the first innings en route to 17-6-33-8, while Ravi Bishnoi claimed 2/33.

Paras Dogra was Puducherry's top-scorer with a 68-ball 33 but once Suthar dismissed him, the rest of the batters fell in addition of just 29 runs. Their first innings lasted just 38 overs.

Following-on, Puducherry lasted 40.1 overs this time with Mahipal Lomror claiming 4/38, while Deepak Hooda bagged 2/13.

Suthar this time opened the bowling but Rajasthan openers saw through his spell. Lomror gave the first breakthrough dismissing Neyan Shyam Kangayan (17), before Hooda chipped in to open the floodgates.

Pandey slams double in 100th first-class match

Manish Pandey slammed an unbeaten double century in his 100th first-class match as Karnataka declared their first innings score for a mammoth 603/7 against Goa.

Overnight on 90, Pandey continued his assault on the Goan attack to notch his double century off 183 balls.

Pandey remained unbeaten on 208 off 186 balls with 14 boundaries and 11 sixes. Opener Ravikumar Smarth struck 140 (14x4) and was dismissed by Arjun Tendulkar (2/79).

In reply, Goa were 45/1 in 23 overs.

Brief Scores In Puducherry: Rajasthan 335. Puducherry 104; 38 overs (Manav Suthar 8/33, Ravi Bishnoi 2/33) and following on 130; 40.1 overs (Arun Karthik 38; Mahipal Lomror 4/38, Suthar 3/29). Rajasthan won by an innings and 101 runs. Points: Rajasthan 7, Puducherry 0.

At Thumba: Chhattisgarh 149; 49.5 overs (Harpreet Singh 40; Jalaj Saxena 5/48, Vaisakh Chandran 2/39, Sachin Baby 2/4). Kerala 100/2; 38 overs. Kerala trail by 49 runs.

At Porvorim: Karnataka 603/7 declared; 148.2 overs (Manish Pandey 208 not out, Ravikumar Samarth 140; Darshan Misal 3/145, Arjun Tendulkar 2/79). Goa 45/1; 23 overs Goa trail by 588 runs.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)