Mandeep Singh's Brother Slams Indian Publication For False Report On Father's 'death'

28-year-old Mandeep Singh, who is plying his trade in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in UAE for the Punjab outfit, was in the news recently with reports of his father's demise doing the rounds. According to a report published by The Indian Express, his father was facing health-related issues since the time Mandeep Singh travelled to the Arab country. The report declared that Singh's father was taken to Chandigarh, where he passed away.

Mandeep Singh father: Brother labels reports of father's death at a Chandigarh hospital as fake

However, Mandeep Singh's brother has quashed all the rumours of their father's death and labelled the report as erroneous. Harvinder agreed on the fact that his father is battling health-related issues but assured that he is still alive. He asserted that his father is under critical observation and is on a ventilator. Another Indian publication confirmed that Harvinder Singh has denied the media reports regarding his father Hardev Singh's death.

Denying some media reports about his father Hardev Singh’s death, @lionsdenkxip player and Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh’s brother Harvinder Singh said his father is still on ventilator and under critical observation. @IExpressSports @IndianExpress — Nitin Sharma (@Nitinsharma631) October 22, 2020

Mandeep Singh's father is still fighting. Please don't spread fake news. — Pratyush Raj (@pratyush_RajTOI) October 22, 2020

Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule

After three successive victories, KL Rahul and co. have kept their aspirations alive in Dream11 IPL 2020. The side is currently placed at the sixth spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with 8 points to their name. Punjab will next be seen in action on Saturday as they take on Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium. Here is the complete Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule shared by the franchise.

Mandeep Singh in Dream11 IPL 2020

The dynamic batsman had a positive start to his campaign and impressed with a handy cameo against Chennai. The cricketer failed to replicate the same in the subsequent matches and was dropped from the playing eleven after three matches. Mandeep Singh has scored 33 runs so far this season at a modest average of 11. The Punjab cricketer is a seasoned campaigner in the cash-rich league and has 100 appearances in the league.

Punjab Dream11 IPL team

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Image source: Mandeep Singh Instagram

