Mandhana Lauds Punam Raut For Walking Off Despite Given Not-out; 'She Earned My Respect'

At a time when a debate on 'Spirit of Cricket' is doing rounds in the cricket fraternity following Ashwin-Morgan verbal exchange, Indian Women cricketer Punam Raut earned a lot of praise on Friday. On Day 2 of the Aus W vs Ind W of the pink-ball Test, cricketer Punam Raut shocked fans and the cricket fraternity after she walked back to the pavilion despite the umpire gave her not-out. Now, Smriti Mandhana has responded to Poonam Raut's decision to walk back to the pavilion and praised her saying that she has earned her respect.

'Punam Raut has earned a lot of respect,' says Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana said, "First we reacted like, 'Oh why did she do that?' But, then, ofcourse, it's something that we all respect a lot. I think she has earned a lot of respect from all the teammates that she actually walked out. And I don't know how many people would actually do that in cricket at the moment- men's or women's," as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I don't know many people who would actually walk out if there's no DRS. Nowadays people walk out because there is DRS. But when there is no DRS and to walk out...I don't know. So, definitely, she has earned a lot of respect from us but yeah the first reaction was, 'Oh was it actually an edge or why did she walk?'"added Mandhana.

Punam Raut walks off field giving herself out

On Aus W vs Ind W Day 2, Raut attempted to play a defensive stoke away from her body, the ball spun and bounced, Australia's wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy and the bowler at the time Sophie Molineux both went up in appeal but the umpire said not out. At that moment, to everyone's surprise, Punam Raut decided to walk, to give herself out. Beth Mooney who was on stump mic duty was asked if she would have walked and she replied saying, "I would never walk off, at times it goes in your way as well."

ICYMI: A caught-behind appeal was declared Not Out by the umpire, but Punam Raut opted to walk. #AUSvIND #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/6xrofu5AVs — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 1, 2021

IND W vs AUS W Test Match Day 1 and 2

India got off to a good start with Smriti Mandhana scoring 127 off 216 runs. That led India to 241 for 3 in 87 overs and currently with Mithali Raj (23 off 59) and Yastika Bhatia (4 off 17) at the crease they will be hoping to further their score. Courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's century, India Women are currently in a strong position on Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test.

After being handed a lifeline by Perry, the opener ensured she reached the three-figure mark without much trouble. Smriti Mandhana got the century off the same bowler. The first day of the Pink ball test saw rain playing spoilsport at the Carrara Oval even as India opener Mandhana showed glimpses of her capability to take the attack to the opposition on an opening day. The first day for India ended at 132-1, with Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut unbeaten on 80 and 16, respectively. The only wicket that fell was of Shafali Verma in the opening session.

