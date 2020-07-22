Maninder Singh Names India's 'God Of Concentration' And It's NOT Dravid Or Tendulkar

Former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar had a glorious international career in which he created many batting records. He was considered as one of the greatest Test batsmen of all time as his career stats place him among the all-time greats of the game. Sunil Gavaskar not only lifted the 1983 World Cup but also became the first batsman to reach the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket.

One of Gavaskar's ex-teammates, Maninder Singh recently revealed the reason behind the success of Sunil Gavaskar's batting. Maninder Singh believes that Sunil Gavaskar's unmatchable levels of concentration was his USP.

Maninder Singh on Sunil Gavaskar's concentration while batting

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Maninder Singh revealed that he used to call Sunil Gavaskar the 'God of concentration'. While revealing the reason behind that name, Maninder Singh said that when he was in the team and used to watch Sunil Gavaskar go in the nets, nobody had to tell him about the last round. He further said that Gavaskar used to be out of the nets, precisely after 10 minutes and every time he used to look at his watch to track the time, it will always be 10 minutes from the time he went into bat, which was amazing despite never wearing a watch on his wrist.

Maninder Singh also gave an example of Sunil Gavaskar's concentration by recalling India’s tour to England in 1986. He said that Gavaskar was not scoring runs in the tour games but he used to tell Kapil Dev not to worry as he could just sit back, relax and watch him score a hundred at will. The left-arm spinner also revealed how Sunil Gavaskar perfectly responded to the Indian press, who started to write wrong about him when he wasn’t scoring runs in those warm-up matches.

Maninder Singh and Sunil Gavaskar stats

Coming to Sunil Gavaskar stats, the opener represented the national side in 125 Tests and 108 ODIs. The right-hander scored 10,122 Test runs at an average of 51.12 and he was the first cricketer to scale 10,000-plus runs in the format. Sunil Gavaskar stats also includes a staggering 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries in Tests.

Gavaskar was the first person to score hundreds in each innings of a match on three occasions. Sachin Tendulkar was the first man to break Sunil Gavaskar's record of 34 Test centuries, which came during a Test match against Sri Lanka in Delhi in 2005. Coming to Maninder Singh stats, the left-arm spinner played 26 Test matches and 35 ODIs with Gavaskar between 1982 and 1987, in which he picked up 88 and 66 wickets for India respectively.

(COVER IMAGE: ICC / TWITTER)