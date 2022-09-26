Manipal Tigers are up against Bhilwara Kings in match no. 8 of the Legends League Cricket Season 2 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on September 26. Both teams head into the clash after their previous games were washed out due to rain. Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings have lost in their previous matches in Lucknow against their respective opponents. The last time both teams clashed against each other, Kings picked up a thrilling final over victory.

While Tigers head into the match seeking their first victory of the season, Kings have won one out of the three matches they have played. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. Having said that, here’s a look at the Dream11 predictions, predicted playing XIs, and more important details about the match.

LLC Season 2, Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings: Dream11 predictions

Captain: Mohammad Kaif

Vice-captain – Irfan Pathan

Wicketkeeper – Naman Ojha

Batters – Asnodkar, Matt Prior, Taibu

All-rounders – Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Corey Anderson

Bowlers – Awana, Murali, Edwards

LLC Season 2, Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings: Fantasy Tips

Yusuf Pathan has scored 58 runs in two games for Kings so far

Mohammad Kaif has scored 97 runs in two games so far for the Tigers

Fidel Edwards has notched up four wickets in two games so far for Kings

Christopher Mpofu has four dismissals to his name in two games so far

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings: Predicted Playing XIs

Manipal Tigers: S Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, CJ Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, T Taibu, Pardeep Sahu, S Shukla, Harbhajan Singh (c), RJ Sidebottom, Christopher Mpofu, Parwinder Awana, Muttiah Murlitharan

Bhilwara Kings: Naman Ojha (wk), William Porterfield/Shane Watson, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, T Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Dinesh Salunkhe, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards/S Sreesanth, Monty Panesar

LLC Season 2, Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings: Full Squads

Manipal Tigers: Lance Klusener, Ryan Sidebottom, Brett Lee, Reetinder Sodhi, Harbhajan Singh (c), Mohammad Kaif, Ricardo Powell, Shivakant Shukla, Tatenda Taibu, Dilhara Fernando, Swapnil Asnodkar, Mayank Tehlan, Ravikant Shukla, Pardeep Sahu, Chris Mpofu, Corey Anderson, Parvinder Awana

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (c), Yusuf Pathan, Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Shane Watson, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Fidel Edwards, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi