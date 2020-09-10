Manish Pandey Net Worth, IPL Salary And Personal Life Of SRH Batsman On 31st Birthday

India cricketer Manish Pandey is a regular member of the national team's limited-overs set-up. He made his international debut back in 2015 and has featured in 26 ODIs and 38 T20Is for his country, ever since. He is an agile fielder and an attacking middle-order batsman and he rose to prominence in the 2009 Indian Premier League (IPL) season where he became the first Indian player to score a century in the prestigious tournament.

The cricketer turned 31 on Thursday, September 10. To commemorate Manish Pandey's birthday, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life, his net worth as well as his IPL salary for the much-awaited 2020 season.

BCCI celebrates Manish Pandey's birthday

How much is Manish Pandey net worth?

According to kheltalk.com, the Manish Pandey net worth is estimated to be up to ₹36 crore (i.e. US$5 million) as of 2020. Some of the Manish Pandey net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. Currently, he is paid ₹1 crore per year by the BCCI as per a Grade C contract. His net worth also includes the income he generates through his endorsement deals with brands like Gray-Nicholls and Gillette. The 31-year-old also features in several brand promotional campaigns along with his SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates during the IPL.

How much is Manish Pandey IPL salary?

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the right-handed batsman was retained by the SRH franchise. As per the signing, the Manish Pandey IPL salary for the 2020 season is ₹11 crore (US$1.5 million). The Manish Pandey IPL salary indicates that he is the second-most valued SRH cricketer after their skipper David Warner.

Who is Manish Pandey wife?

Manish Pandey's wife name is Ashrita Shetty. She is an actress and a model by profession who hails from Mumbai. In December 2019, the two tied the knot in a ceremony in Mumbai.

