Manish Pandey Net Worth, IPL Salary And Personal Life Of SRH Batsman On 31st Birthday

India cricketer Manish Pandey is a regular member of the national team's limited-overs set-up. He made his international debut back in 2015 and has featured in 26 ODIs and 38 T20Is for his country, ever since. He is an agile fielder and an attacking middle-order batsman and he rose to prominence in the 2009 Indian Premier League (IPL) season where he became the first Indian player to score a century in the prestigious tournament.
The cricketer turned 31 on Thursday, September 10. To commemorate Manish Pandey's birthday, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life, his net worth as well as his IPL salary for the much-awaited 2020 season.
💪 Attacking batsman— BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2020
⚡ Electric fielder
🤲🏻 One of the safest pairs of hands on the field
As we wish @im_manishpandey on his birthday, let's relive his fielding brilliance. 👏🎂
Also Read | Manish Pandey Turns 31: BCCI Celebrates Occasion With SRH Star's Top Catch; Watch Video
According to kheltalk.com, the Manish Pandey net worth is estimated to be up to ₹36 crore (i.e. US$5 million) as of 2020. Some of the Manish Pandey net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. Currently, he is paid ₹1 crore per year by the BCCI as per a Grade C contract. His net worth also includes the income he generates through his endorsement deals with brands like Gray-Nicholls and Gillette. The 31-year-old also features in several brand promotional campaigns along with his SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates during the IPL.
During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the right-handed batsman was retained by the SRH franchise. As per the signing, the Manish Pandey IPL salary for the 2020 season is ₹11 crore (US$1.5 million). The Manish Pandey IPL salary indicates that he is the second-most valued SRH cricketer after their skipper David Warner.
Also Read | SRH Schedule And Full Squad For IPL 2020 As David Warner And Co Gear Up For Season
Manish Pandey's wife name is Ashrita Shetty. She is an actress and a model by profession who hails from Mumbai. In December 2019, the two tied the knot in a ceremony in Mumbai.
Also Read | 'Life With You...': Manish Pandey Birthday Wish For Wife Ashrita Is Unmissable
Also Read | IPL 2020: SRH Follow KXIP With Day Out At Dubai Beach Despite Rising COVID-19 Cases