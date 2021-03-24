Manjrekar Aces His Prediction For 'game Changer' Shardul Thakur As India Defeat England

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar aced his prediction for Shardul Thakur on Tuesday as the pacer picked up three important scalps to help India defeat England in the first ODI at Pune. Chasing 318 runs, England's top-order looked fearless and were taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners before debutant Prasidh Krishna and 'Lord' Shardul Thakur put the breaks on the visitors' innings. Shardul Thakur got the crucial wicket of Jonny Bairstow, who was looking dangerous in his nineties, following which he dismissed England skipper Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler. Shardul Thakur finished his six-over spell conceeding just 37 runs, while picking three wickets and bowling at an economy rate of 6.20.

Manjrekar aces prediction for Shardul Thakur

Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, while England's run-chase was on, had labelled Shardul Thakur as the 'game changer for India' and told the fans not to worry about his economy rate. Manjrekar noted that Shardul Thakur picked crucial wickets for the Men in Blue regularly. As the game concluded and India completed a massive 66-run-win to take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series, Manjrekar took to Twitter to beam with pride as he got his prediction for pacer 'Lord' Shardul Thakur right.

'Sweetest wins in the recent past': Virat Kohli

"This is one of our sweetest wins in the recent past. This one is right up there with any other. Getting nine wickets so quickly is outstanding. To come back into the game the way they did is brilliant. I'm a really, really proud man right now. Team showed great character and intensity. As I mentioned in the past as well, we promote players who have intent. Special mention to Shikhar's innings as well. KL as well, back among the runs. Want to back the people who we know will go out and do a selfless job. For every spot, we have two-three players available. Great signs for Indian cricket. Right now we are on the right path and have a big pool of players to choose from", said Virat Kohli during the post-match interview.

India go 1-0 up in the three-match series

Chasing a stiff target of 318, England were off to a flying start as Jason Roy (46), and Jonny Bairstow (94) stitched a 135-run opening stand and at one stage, it appeared that England would easily chase this down. Once Roy and pinch-hitter Ben Stokes were dismissed, Bairstow tried his best to single-handedly take the game away from India before he fell six runs short of what would have been his 11th ODI century. The Indian bowlers then staged a remarkable comeback thereafter as the visitors suffered a middle-order collapse and even though all-rounder Moeen Ali waged a lone battle, it just was not enough as the reigning ODI world champions were bundled out for 251 in the 43rd over as the Men In Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock of 98.