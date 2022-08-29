Last Updated:

Manjrekar Asks ‘you're Ok To Talk To Me?' After IND Beat PAK; Jadeja's Reply Is Unmissable

Sanjay Manjrekar asked Ravindra Jadeja if the latter is okay to talk with him during the post-match presentation show after India defeated Pakistan.

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred for the Men in Blue with a joint highest knock of 35 runs, during their campaign opener at Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan. Jadeja’s innings helped India claim a five-wicket victory as they chased down the target of 148 runs in a thrilling final-over finish. Meanwhile, he currently finds himself in the headlines for his post-match interaction with Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. 

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar's spat in World Cup 2019

The duo was involved in a heated exchange of words during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in 2019, when Manjrekar criticised the Indian all-rounder, terming him as a "bits and pieces player". The comment didn’t go down well with Jadeja as he took to Twitter and called the former cricketer’s commentary as "verbal diarrhoea". He went on to score a half-century during the 2019 World Cup semi-final and celebrated the feat by targeting Manjrekar in the commentary box.

Meanwhile, during the post-match interview on Sunday, the former Indian cricketer put forward a cheeky question to Jadeja, asking if the player is okay to talk to him. “First question – You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu,” questioned Manjrekar on the live broadcast by Star Sports. Replying to the question, Jadeja said, “Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!”.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya carry India through to win over Pakistan

Coming back to the match, Jadeja came to bat early at No. 4 after being promoted up the order, following the dismissals of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav added 36 runs in 31 balls for the fourth wicket partnership before the latter got out. Batting alongside Hardik Pandya, the duo added quickfire 52 runs in 29 balls for the 4th wicket stand. 

While Jadeja was dismissed on the individual score of 35 runs off 29 balls, Pandya remained unbeaten on the score of 33 runs off 17 balls after hitting the winning runs. Earlier in the innings, Virat Kohli hit 35 runs in 34 balls and helped the team in steading their run chase. Meanwhile, Team India is up against Hong Kong in their next group match of Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday, August 31.

