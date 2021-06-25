Manjrekar Slams Jadeja's Selection In WTC Final XI, Names THIS Player As Better Option

Former India international Sanjay Manjrekar has questioned the selection of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the Playing XI for the World Test Championship final. Manjrekar feels that picking Jadeja solely because of his batting was a mistake, adding "the move backfired". Manjrekar, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said picking Jadeja because of his batting was always going to be tricky because the conditions in Southampton were overcast and the match was delayed by a day. Manjrekar said Hanuma Vihari should have been included in the Playing XI to provide that extra cushion at the bottom as he is a batsman who could have added some much-needed extra runs to take India's second innings to a total above 200.

Jadeja added 15 and 16 runs with the bat in his first and second innings respectively. Jadeja also picked up a wicket in New Zealand's first innings, where he bowled 7.2 overs and dismissed tailender Tim Southee for 30 runs. Prior to the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had defended Jadeja's selection in the Playing XI despite experts raising questions regarding the use of two spinners in English conditions. New Zealand had picked one spinner in its 15-member squad, but did play him in the match and instead went with five pacers, including all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme. On the other hand, India picked two spinners in its Playing XI in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile, Ashwin shined with the ball as he picked four wickets in the match despite the pitch not offering much to spinners. Ashwin also scored a crucial 22 runs with the bat in the first innings. Experts also believe that the Virat Kohli-led side could have picked one fast-bowling all-rounder in the team such as Shardul Thakur, who played an important role in India's victory down under earlier this year. However, Shardul was not even part of India's 15-member squad.

New Zealand create history

Team India failed to make history against New Zealand on June 23 as Kane Williamson and his men cruised to victory to win the first-ever World Test Championship final. Team India was bowled out for 217 and 170 runs in its first and second innings respectively. Meanwhile, New Zealand had made 249 in its first innings and had a target of 139 runs to win the match in the second innings, which they chased down with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease. Williamson also scored a half-century in the final innings to remain unbeaten at 52 off 89 balls and help New Zealand lift the first-ever Test championship title.

(Image Credit: PTI/AP)