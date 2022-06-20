Veteran Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar's social media post from 2012 regarding Virat Kohli is going viral on the latter's 11th Test anniversary. On that occasion, Manjrekar had raised doubts about Kohli's place in the team, stating that he should be given one last opportunity just 'to be sure he does not belong here.' From that point on, the 33-year-old's career graph just seems to have moved upwards as he not only established himself as one of the best Indian batters of all time but also amongst the greatest of captains.

Sanjay Manjrekar's 2012 Tweet about Virat Kohli is going viral

While Sanjay Manjrekar seemingly criticized Virat Kohli's abilities in 2012, he went on to admit seven years later that the 33-year-old was one of the greatest Indian batters in history alongside Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar. When it comes to Kohli's stats, the former Indian skipper has smacked 8,043 runs in 171 innings at an outstanding average of 49.95. He has also smashed 27 centuries and 28 fifties, with his best score of 254*.

I would still drop VVS & get rohit in for next test.Makes long term sense. give virat 1 more test..just to be sure he does not belong here. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 6, 2012

Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and now Virat Kohli, amazing all time great batsmen that the Indian waters keep producing. 🙏

Many happy returns Virat! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 5, 2019

Kohli's numbers are equally impressive in the other formats as well, having hit 12,311 runs in ODIs at a staggering average of 58.07. He has 43 centuries to his name in this format, just eight behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Meanwhile, when it comes to T20Is, Kohli has scored 3,296 runs at an average of 51.50, with 30 fifties to his name. When it comes to the all-time top international scorers, he is seventh on the list with 23,650 runs across all formats.

Virat Kohli shares video of 11th Test anniversary

Virat Kohli shared a video of his Test cricket history to celebrate his 11th anniversary, having made his debut on June 20, 2011. He posted several images of his most memorable moments in the Indian jersey from the longest format of the game. While Kohli's debut against the West Indies was a disappointment, it did not hold him back from becoming one of the best batters and captains of the national team.

When it comes to Kohli's captaincy in the longest format, the 33-year-old has led the team in 68 matches and has won 40 of them, thereby making him the most successful Indian captain of all time. He eventually stepped down from the leadership post in January 2022, having led the team for seven years.