Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Tuesday claimed that Virat Kohli is aware that his position in the Indian team is no longer secure. Manjrekar, while speaking on Star Sports, said that Kohli knows that a few young players with strong form are competing for spots in the starting XI, which has made things even more difficult for the former captain of India. However, Manjrekar's remarks left former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris surprised.

Asia Cup 2022: Manjrekar comments on Kohli's place in the Indian side

"There are two ways to look at it. Virat Kohli has already embraced this new approach which is slightly contrary to his nature because he likes to take some time in the middle and then get going but this new approach does not allow him that comfort to take time. The other thing is that he has nothing to lose. He is playing as per the team's plans so he can go out there are express himself as the team says. But how many ever runs he gets against Hong Kong when you are again playing against a team like Pakistan it is back to square one," Manjrekar said.

"The other thing that will make things difficult for Kohli is that he knows there are some young players with some serious form behind them who are pushing for a place in the playing XI. Deepak Hooda got a hundred recently. There is Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer as well. He is aware of all this so it isn't easy. But the fighter that he is, he will make it count," he added.

Scott Styris, who was part of the same discussion, questioned Manjrekar's opinion and said he still can't believe that Kohli's place in the Indian team is under threat.

"I can't believe that Kohli's place in the team is under threat. I still can't believe that. As good as Hooda and the likes of Ishan Kishan and the players at the top who could come in over the next year. Are we really talking about Kohli not making this team?" Styris said.

Virat Kohli hits 35 vs Pakistan

Kohli hit 35 runs off 34 balls to help India steady their innings against Pakistan after the early dismissal of opener KL Rahul. Kohli did not look in his best form as long as he was present in the middle and got out while playing a lofted shot off Mohammad Nawaz's bowling. Kohli has not scored a century for India since 2019, which is one of the major reasons behind questions being raised about his form.

Meanwhile, Kohli also registered a huge milestone in the match as he became the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats of the game. Kohli also became the second Indian player after Rohit Sharma to play 100 or more T20 International matches for the country.

India are slated to play against Hong Kong in their second match of the ongoing Asia Cup on Wednesday. The Men in Blue have already registered a win in their first game against Pakistan on Sunday. A victory against Hong Kong will assure Team India of a spot in the Super 4 as it will cement their place at the top of the points table in Group A.

Image: Instagram/SanjayManjrekar/ScottStyris/PTI

