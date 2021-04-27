Manoj Tiwary Anniversary: All About KKR Star's Love Story After Special Message For Wife

A veteran of 12 ODIs and three T20Is for the ‘Men in Blue’, cricketer Manoj Tiwary has not been considered for national selection since 2015. Despite being snubbed at the IPL 2020, the batter has maintained that he does not consider himself out of the race just yet. Unselected at the IPL 2021 as well, the former Indian batsman turned politician penned a beautiful letter to his wife on the occasion of their anniversary on April 26.

In quiet times, in funny times, in cuddle times and in all times, I cherish U my love â¤ï¸ Many many happy returns of the day my love @roy_susmita7 God bless u always ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/CpkulMxZ4Q — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) April 26, 2021

Manoj Tiwary wife

Manoj Tiwary first met his now-wife, Sushmita Roy, through a common friend back in 2007. Reports suggest that the pair fell in love at first sight and after a first date at a cafe in Howrah ended up dating for almost six years as the cricketer made his way up the ranks of the sport. The pair got married in their hometown of Howrah in 2013 in a private affair. Tiwary and his wife do not have any children but are known to frequently go on glamourous vacations, the pictures of which adorn their respective social media pages. Recently, when Manoj Tiwary was made fun of on Instagram by a cricket fan, his wife Susmita lashed out at him for putting Manoj's name in the 'All-time Flop IPL XI', a post that went viral.

Manoj Tiwary retirement

It is unclear whether Manoj Tiwary ever officially announced his retirement from cricket. Out of the national team since 2015, the 35-year-old seems to have been pushed to the fringes of Indian international cricket not by choice, but rather, by the excess of players in the draw. Having made his debut for India on the back of a brilliant domestic run, Tiwary could never make it big in the international scene. Currently pursuing a career as a politician in Bengal, it seems fair to assume that Tiwary has retired for all intents and purposes, though it is worth noting that he did represent Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. He was not in the auction pool for the IPL 2021.

Manoj Tiwary net worth

While the Manoj Tiwary net worth amount is not in the public domain, it can be estimated that the former cricketer leads a comfortable life. As a part of the Indian national cricket team for almost seven years, from 2008-15, Tiwary would have earned about 25 lakhs a year as a Grade C centrally contracted cricketer under the BCCI. However, the majority of Tiwary's income from cricket has come from his time as a batter in the IPL and as a domestic player.

Picked for the cash-rich tournament for the first time in 2008 — the inaugural season — Tiwari made his IPL debut for the Delhi Daredevils. He was brought by the side for â‚¹2.7 crores. he was retained for this amount in 2009 and 2010. In 2011, KKR brought the veteran for a cool â‚¹2.185 crores, retaining him for three years for this amount. Tiwary's IPL salary hit a high of â‚¹2.8 crores in 2014 and 2015 when he went back to the Delhi Daredevils. His last run at the tournament came in 2018 when the Kings XI Punjab purchased him for â‚¹1 crore.

Disclaimer: The above Manoj Tiwary net worth and Manoj Tiwary salary information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the above-mentioned figures.

Image Credits: Manoj Tiwary Twitter