Manoj Tiwary Reveals Exactly How He Outsmarted MS Dhoni To Help KKR Win IPL 2012 Final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have earned a lot of hype since the inception of the IPL due to its high-profile owners. While the team could not deliver in the first three seasons of the cricketing extravaganza, things turned around in 2011 when Gautam Gambhir became the captain. In 2012, KKR dominated almost every team in the league and the team is also the answer to a fans' query - 'Who won IPL 2012?'. Surprisingly, an unlikely hero emerged in the final in the form of Manvinder Bisla, who was not even supposed to play the match.

Who won IPL 2012? Manoj Tiwary reveals his mindset during thrilling last over of IPL 2021 final

Defending champions CSK, who batted first, scored 190-3 on the back of a late blitz from Suresh Raina and their captain MS Dhoni. After CSK’s 190-3 while batting first, KKR were rocked early by the dismissals of their in-form batsman and captain Gautam Gambhir in the first over of their run-chase. However, Manvinder Bisla (89) and Jacques Kallis (69) steadied KKR’s ship with sparkling half-centuries and their 136-run stand brought them closer to CSK’s target.

With nine runs required from the final over, Manoj Tiwary hit the winning runs with back-to-back boundaries while Shakib Al Hasan remained unbeaten at the other end. KKR’s victory ended CSK’s winning streak after the MS Dhoni-led side won the previous two seasons (IPL 2010 and 2011). On the ninth anniversary of their thrilling win, the KKR's Instagram handle posted a video where their players and owners opened up on what was going through their minds during the epic contest.

Manoj Tiwary also revealed how he outsmarted CSK skipper MS Dhoni and death bowling specialist Dwayne Bravo to win it for KKR. The Bengal-based cricketer said that he didn't feel any pressure when he was at the crease during the last over because he was focusing really hard. Tiwary added that initially, he took a note of where the CSK bowlers were bowling at the death.

Tiwary further said that he figured out the Dwayne Bravo would either bowl a slower ball, yorker, or a good length delivery. He reckoned that after looking at the field Dhoni had sent, he was confident that a slower ball was coming and he was ready for it. Tiwary smashed the ball for a boundary to help KKR clinch their first IPL title.

Manoj Tiwary Sports Minister stint begins

Tiwary has been away from cricket for a while now and is currently pursuing a career as a politician in Bengal. It seems fair to assume that Tiwary has retired from cricket for good as his international career never really took off. A veteran of 12 ODIs and three T20Is for the ‘Men in Blue’, Tiwary has not been considered for national selection since 2015. Meanwhile, Tiwary, who was a TMC candidate during the recent Bengal elections, won the election campaign from Shibpur and has begun his duties. The cricketer has been given the post of Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs. The Manoj Tiwary Sports Minister appointment news got a lot of coverage in recent times.

