Manoj Tiwary Seeks Stadium Alcohol Ban In Australia As Indian Players Racially Abused

After Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj faced racial abuse at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the ongoing match betweek India and Australia, Cricketer Manoj Tiwary condemned the incident and demanded a ban on usage of alcohol in cricket stadiums, as this could be one of the reasons that led to an unruly behaviour by fans for two days in a row. He also iterated this while speaking to Republic TV.

Apart from many things, The most important which i feel is to Ban Consuming Alcohol inside Stadium and Sporting Arenas #racialabuse #AUSvIND — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) January 10, 2021

Cricketer R P Singh also expressed his disappointment with the racial abuse in the stadium, calling it an 'Unacceptable behaviour'.

Unacceptable behaviour by some unruly fans at SCG. True cricket lovers know, there is no place for racism anywhere. Sad to see that such unfortunate incidents bring cricket and Australia in news for wrong reasons. Hope, CA handles it professionally. #racialabuse #AUSvINDtest — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 10, 2021

Indian cricket team has lodged an official complaint

On January 9, the Indian team had lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground racially abused their frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing third Test match between India and Australia. While the matter was brought up with the International Cricket Council (ICC) match officials and the security officers at the SCG immediately after the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is furious with the turn of events, sources said. This was repeated with more abuse on Sunday, with the police interceding after Team India complained to the umpires. 6 abusive spectators were evicted from their seats, and while the Australian Cricket Board has apologised, they are awaiting the results of the ICC's probe before further action.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments said that the Indian cricket board stands with the boys as such behaviour is "unacceptable". "The tour has surely turned sour and the last thing you expect in a civilized society is racial abuse. The ICC (International Cricket Council) and Cricket Australia need to be very responsive to this as the possible alternatives are not very pleasant for cricket, especially during the present circumstances. The Sydney Test has now become an acid test for CA interim CEO Nick Hockley and we are in complete solidarity with our boys. Racial abuse is unacceptable," the official explained.

(With ANI Inputs)

