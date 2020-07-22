Manoj Tiwary Wants BCCI's Selectors' Meetings To Be Telecasted Live On National Television

Out-of-favour India batsman Manoj Tiwary has demanded that BCCI selection meetings be televised on air so that everyone will have a clear idea if the selections made are fair ones or not. The BCCI's selection policy has come under scanner following the controversy surrounding Ambati Rayadu's exclusion from the 2019 World Cup squad.

Team India's selection committee had received criticism after Ambati Rayadu was dropped from the 2019 World Cup to accommodate Vijay Shankar and KL Rahul. Ahead of the 2019 World Cup, Ambati Rayudu remained in contention to occupy for the No.4 slot during the tournament. However, the BCCI's former chairman of Selectors, MSK Prasad included Rayudu in the list of reserves.

Back in May, MSK Prasad while speaking to Sportstar, said that he regrets axing veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu's name from Team India's World Cup 2019 squad. Prasad, in an interview, also added that it is not only the veteran middle-order batsman who felt bad for the same but even all the members of the selection committee did too.

Manoj Tiwary on airing BCCI selection meetings

The Bengal skipper, while speaking to ABP News, said that the team selections should be aired live so that everyone can see which selector is taking which player’s name on what grounds. He said that airing the selection meetings will help to assess if the selection process was fair or not.

Manoj Tiwary, while putting further limelight on the selection policy, said that when players ask the selectors about why they were ignored, the selectors tend to blame each other for it. Talking about issue with Team India's No.4 slot prior to Shreyas Iyer, Manoj Tiwary said that selectors had four years to find a good player to fill that slot and yet they couldn’t find one. He said that by not solving the issue, the team suffered during the World Cup semi-final. He further said that the confusion shouldn’t have happened, clearly showing how the selection lacked consistency.

Manoj Tiwary backs Kangana Ranaut's latest statement

Manoj Tiwary on Tuesday posted a tweet in which he showed his support to Kangana Ranaut's remarks and revelations pertaining to the film industry. Tiwary, in his tweet, wrote that people who are attacking Kangana Ranaut are instead 'exposing themselves.'

Kangana Ranaut appeared on Republic Media Network, where she made some shocking revelations about the film industry, and what led to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana Ranaut called out the famous director and journalist and several other filmmakers and producers of holding a nexus of power.

