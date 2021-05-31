The Indian Premier League final in 2012 proved to be a blockbuster one as the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the spirited Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were involved in a tooth and nail fight. The MS Dhoni-led co had an edge as they were playing in their own backyard. The high-scoring encounter, which celebrated its 9th anniversary recently, is still etched in the memories of ardent cricket fans, as Manvinder Bisla, an uncapped player took the formidable CSK bowling attack to their cleaners to shift the momentum of the ultimate clash of the season.

IPL news: Manvinder Bisla draws parallels between KKR's IPL 2012 win and India's 2011WC win

Following a string of lacklustre seasons, the Kolkata-based franchise ultimately broke the shackles to come up with an improved performance in the cash-rich league. Gautam Gambhir and co. were labelled as the underdogs by many fans as they were asked to take on the CSK side at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in the all-important game. Moreover, MS Dhoni's men emerged to be firm favourites to clinch their second successive title at the halfway mark of the game as they posted an imposing target of 191.

Moreover, the pressure increased exponentially for KKR as they lost their captain Gautam Gambhir in the very first over of their innings. Despite the early hiccup, opener Manvinder Bisla alongside overseas campaigner Jacques Kallis steadied the ship for their side by orchestrating a magnificent partnership of 16 runs from just 82 deliveries. Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Manvinder Bisla showcased exemplary confidence on the grand stage, contributing 89 crucial runs in the match. Bisla's knock was instrumental in his team pocketing the IPL 2012 final in a spectacular fashion.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo about his heroics in the memorable game, Manvinder Bisla revealed that he was not scheduled to be a part of the playing eleven for the IPL 2012 final. However, Lakshmipathy Balaji sustaining an injury during the Playoffs proved to be a blessing in disguise for him as he replaced the pacer in the side for the most important game of the season. Brett Lee replaced Brendon McCullum, which allowed Bisla to open. The 36-year-old recalled how the jubilant KKR team danced and celebrated their momentous victory in the dressing room for two to three hours after the final.

The entire KKR team was felicitated the next day by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the iconic Eden Gardens. Bisla revealed that he was astonished by the affection and support KKR received from their fans upon their arrival in Kolkata, where close to 80,000 people gathered in the stadium to celebrate their historic triumph. He reckoned that the response they received from their fans was akin to that received by the Indian team in Mumbai after their World Cup victory in 2011. However, the statement is expected to receive lot of backlash, as comparing an IPL victory to the highest national cricketing honour might yet be considered as an exaggeration even though Kolkata is known for its passionate fanbase.

Who won IPL 2012?

The Kolkata Knight Riders under Gautam Gambhir's leadership won their first-ever IPL title in 2012. The KKR team went over the CSK side in the final to win the championship. With stunning half-centuries from Manvinder Bisla and Jacques Kallis, KKR chased down the total of 191 with 5 wickets and 2 balls to spare at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Moreover, the answer to the 'Who won IPL 2012 final for KKR?' fan query is Manvinder Bisla. The wicketkeeper-batsman along with the championship also won the hearts of millions of KKR fans with his lion-hearted knock.

IPL news: India's flagship T20 tournament to resume in the UAE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday had officially announced that the remaining games of the IPL 2021 will be completed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL. The announcement of the same was made on the tournament's official Twitter handle.

