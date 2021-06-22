MAR Vs AUK Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

Match 29 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Marsa and the Atlas UTC Knights at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 22. Here is our MAR vs AUK Dream11 prediction, MAR vs AUK Dream11 team and MAR vs AUK scorecard.

MAR vs AUK match preview

Marsa come into the fixture with the record of not losing a single match in the tournament so far. They have played six matches so far and have managed to win all of them. The team will be keen to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign by beating Atlas UTC Knights in the doubleheader on Tuesday.

Atlas UTC Knights, on the other hand, are currently second on the points table with three wins and one loss from the four matches played so far. Last season, the Atlas UTC Knights went unbeaten in the group stages before losing the final to Marsa. This should be an excellent clash to watch between the top two teams in Group A as Marsa look to keep their unbeaten run intact, while AUK look to stop their opponents.

MAR vs AUK weather report and pitch report

The condition will be mostly sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the MAR vs AUK prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the MAR vs AUK match, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

MAR vs AUK player record

For Marsa, the performance from Zeeshan Khan and Niraj Khanna has been good so far in the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and guide them to victories. On the other hand, Atlas UTC Knights will look up to Cyril Mathew and Bose Paul do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

MAR vs AUK Dream11 team

MAR vs AUK Dream11 prediction

As per our MAR vs AUK Dream11 prediction, MAR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MAR vs AUK player record and as a result, the MAR vs AUK best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAR vs AUK Dream11 team and MAR vs AUK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter