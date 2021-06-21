MAR Vs AUM Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

The Match 26 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Marsa and the American University of Malta at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Monday, June 21. Here is our MAR vs AUM Dream11 prediction, MAR vs AUM Dream11 team and MAR vs AUM scorecard.

MAR vs AUM match preview

This is the second match of the doubleheader which will be played between both these teams on Monday. At the time of writing AUM after winning the toss were batting first and after one over the team had scored 6 runs. Marsa came into the fixture with the record of not losing a single match in the tournament so far. They have played four matches so far and have managed to win all of them. The team will be keen to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign by beating American University of Malta in both matches.

Speaking about the American University of Malta, the team are currently second on the points table with three wins and one loss from the four matches played so far. AUM has become an improved team as the tournament has progressed and will look for an upset win over the defending champions. The last between these two teams ended with not a single ball being bowled due to poor weather condition. This should be an excellent clash to watch between the top two teams in Group A.

MAR vs AUM weather report and pitch report

The condition will be mostly sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the MAR vs AUM prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the MAR vs AUM opener the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

MAR vs AUM player record

For Marsa, the performance from Zeeshan Khan and Niraj Khanna has been good so far in the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and guide them to victories. On the other hand, American University of Malta will look up to Darshit Patankar and Zohaib Malek to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

MAR vs AUM Dream11 team

MAR vs AUM Dream11 prediction

As per our MAR vs AUM Dream11 prediction, MAR will come out on top in this contest.

Note The MAR vs AUM player record and as a result, the MAR vs AUM best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAR vs AUM Dream11 team and MAR vs AUM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

