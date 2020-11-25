MAR Vs MSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Marsa Sports Club will face Msida Warriors CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Wednesday, November 25. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our MAR vs MSW match prediction, probable MAR vs MSW playing 11 and MAR vs MSW Dream11 team. MAR vs MSW live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: Womens National Triangular T20 DYA W Vs CHA W Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

MAR vs MSW live: MAR vs MSW Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the 4th match of the tournament and the first for both teams. Both teams are slated to face each other later in the day as well which makes this encounter crucial for both sides. When both these teams take the field on Wednesday, they will be well versed with condition thanks to the matches which took place before their encounter.

🇲🇹 FREE CRICKET WEDNESDAY! European Cricket Series Malta🏏 Watch Live and Exclusive on @SportsFlick Worldwide plus @Dream11 and @FanCode in India!

Download Sports Flick app 👉 https://t.co/K4tfshKxNr pic.twitter.com/IbmtU6sMwi — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 25, 2020

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Claims To Have 'never' Taken Drugs Despite 2006 Champions Trophy Controversy

MAR vs MSW Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MAR vs MSW Dream11 team

MAR vs MSW Dream11 prediction: MAR squad for MAR vs MSW Dream11 team

John Grima, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Zeeshan Khan, Muhammad Usman, Sidharth Anand, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Nowell Khosla, Muhammad Zubbair, Niraj Khanna, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, David Athwal.

Also Read: DYA W Vs CHA W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's T20 Championship Preview

MAR vs MSW Dream11 prediction: MSW squad for MAR vs MSW Dream11 team

Rahul Nair, Samuel George, Dives Kumar, Salu Thomas, Manuel Antony, Justin George, Titi Thomas, Jibin Sebastian, Tom Thomas, Basil Joy, Rajeesh Mundoli, Shijil Joy, Renil Paul, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby.

Also Read: Kohli's Childhood Coach Says Ajinkya Rahane Has A Chance To Establish Himself As Captain

MAR vs MSW Dream11 prediction: Top picks from MAR vs MSW playing 11

Haroon Mughal

Dives Kumar

Samuel George

Zeeshan Khan

MAR vs MSW match prediction: MAR vs MSW Dream11 team

MAR vs MSW live: MAR vs MSW Dream11 prediction

As per our MAR vs MSW Dream11 prediction, MAR will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MAR vs MSW Dream11 prediction, top picks and MAR vs MSW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MAR vs MSW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.