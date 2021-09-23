Marcus Stoinis Injury During The DC Vs SRH IPL 2021 Match Puts Australia On The Spot

Delhi Capitals win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 match on Wednesday has put them closer to the playoff berth however the win has come at a cost with one of their key players being taken away from the field due to injury. The player in the news is Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. The injury to the all-rounder during the DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be a great concern for the Australia team as well with the ICC T20 World Cup just around the corner. Stoinis is a crucial element in the Australia T20 World Cup squad as the Kangaroos plan to lift the maiden T20 World Cup title.

DC vs SRH: Marcus Stoinis injury update

Marcus Stoinis makes for a valuable asset to the Delhi Capitals as well as the Australia T20 World Cup squad due to ability to play big strokes towards the end of the innings. According to Cricket.com.au Marcus Stoinis has suffered a hamstring strain during DC vs SRH match on Wednesday. As per the report, Marcus Stoinis hurt his left hamstring while bowling early in his second over, he limped off the field and played no further part in DC vs SRH match. Though the injury is expected to be a minor one but Australia will be sweating over his fitness with their first match of the T20 World Cup a month away. The allrounder is expected to go in for scans within the next 24 hours.

Not what we wanted to see 😢@MStoinis has left the field after what seemed like a calf issue. We hope it isn't anything serious 🤞🏼💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/IqFzeeyGzo — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 22, 2021

IPL 2021: Recap of DC vs SRH match



SRH after winning the toss decided to bat first, however, the team lost their ex-captain, David Warner, for a duck in the third ball of the innings without any runs on the board. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (18) and skipper Kane Williamson (18) then added 29 runs before Saha mistimed a pull shot to Shikhar Dawan at midwicket of the bowling off Kagiso Rabada.

Williamson and Manish Pandey then tried to build the innings, putting together 31 runs stand for the third wicket however their innings was derailed after Axar Patel dismissed Kane Williamson. Manish Pandey (18) had a short stay at the crease and was soon followed by Kedar Jadhav (3) back to the pavilion.

Jason Holder could only score 10 runs before getting dismissed. Abdul Samad (28 off 21, 2x4s, 1x6) along with Rashid Khan (22 off 19 balls) did try to play some big shots and up the run rate, however, Samad was dismissed after top-edging a miss-timed pull to DC skipper Rishabh Pant off Rabada's bowling. Rashid Khan innings ended after he was run out, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained not out on 5 from 3 balls. Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 3 for 37, while Nortje (2/12) and Patel (2/32) picked up two wickets apiece.

Delhi Capitals in their pursuit of a modest 135-run target lost Prithvi Shaw early, but Shikhar Dhawan along with Shreyas Iyer ensured that the Capitals cross the finish line without much trouble. Dhawan ended the match with 42 runs, while Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 47 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)