Marcus Stoinis Lauds India & IPL: Says It Has Changed His 'life And Career'

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was all praises for India and its marquee tournament, the Indian Premier League, stating that it had changed his life and career.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Stoinis had his fate sealed as he was signed by the newly inducted franchise Lucknow Super Giants after being released by the Delhi Capitals.

Marcus Stoinis explains how IPL changed his life and career

While speaking to Boria Majumdar on his YouTube channel RevSportz, Marcus Stoinis said, "Look, to an extent for a lot of the Australian cricketers, but personally, what India and the IPL have done for my cricket – it's not only has changed my life but also changed my cricket career. Leading into the things like the IPL we've been in our own bubble, with our own coaches with our own mates playing in the same team. Whereas the IPL has opened our eyes with access to coaches all over the world in different conditions, from players, I think you learn more from players than anyone else."

Playing the T-20 world cup at home as defending champions will be hugely exciting says @MStoinis and adds the @IPL will have an added attraction this season. On how his role changed to finisher from opener in the BBL. @LucknowIPL @ThumsUpOfficial @pumacricket @OfficialFanatic pic.twitter.com/rFMbNgir1A — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 14, 2022

Marcus Stoinis explains what he expects from LSG

In the same interview, Marcus Stoinis also said, "I think you learn from the different teams you are playing [against]. Even for example when I look at a team like Chennai. Two years ago, we played the IPL and they finished last (7th). And the auction got delayed and they weren't allowed to pick up new players and then the next year rolls around and they've kept the exact same team, not much has changed, and they go on to win the tournament. I think that’s a nice lesson in a sport that sometimes we are caught chasing our tails and you've got to understand that if you can build the relationship and the environment of trust between each other [it will bring success], I think that is going to be key for a new franchise."

Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore) is one of the three players that were signed by the new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants alongside KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore) and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore).

