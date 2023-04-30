The loss against Gujarat Titans was apparently an eye-opener for Lucknow Super Giants as in the succeeding match, they put up a record total on the board. Marcus Stoinis who has emerged as one of the foremost members of the Lucknow squad, talked about the crushing loss and revealed how the team bounced back immediately. Stoinis stated on pressing the reset button after what transpired at the Ekana Sports City.

In match 30 of the ongoing IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans batted first and placed a meager 135 on the board. In response, Lucknow Super Giants were on the course and comfortably chasing the score, but eventually faltered and ended up losing by 7 runs. Following the match, the entire team and captain KL Rahul faced intense criticism. But in the immediate game, LSG channeled its best and left PBKS to bore the brunt. Lucknow scored 257 against Punjab, the second-highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League. While all the players have chipped in on the day, it was Marcus Stoinis who top-scored by hitting 72 off 40. In the game’s aftermath, Stoinis revealed what he did after the GT match that worked for him.

Also read: CSK Vs PBKS IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

Marcus Stoinis opens up on pressing 'Reset button' after shocking loss against GT

In the video released by iplt20.com, Marcus Stoinis has quoted, “My reset button was a little bit different. I set off to Delhi with my girlfriend and also my boy Deepak Hooda. We took off there and we got to bit of the grassroots. We went and did some training in Delhi with some of the coaches and a few net bowlers and that sort of stuff.

After defeating PBKS by 56 runs, Lucknow will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will take place tomorrow at the Ekana Sports City. It would be a test for KL Rahul, as he has been facing the flak for the approach he has showcased in his batting till now. If Rahul fires on all cylinders, LSG could become a force to reckon with. What do you think? Will KL Rahul exhibit his explosive side against RCB? It is subject to witness