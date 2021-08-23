Mark Boucher Deeply Regrets His Part In Offensive Dressing-room Banter During Playing Days

The current South African coach and former South African wicketkeeper-batsman, Mark Boucher has apologised for singing offensive songs and using nicknames for his teammates during his playing days. Boucher’s former teammates including Paul Adams have accused him of racism. Apologising for his involvement in a group of players who were accused of mocking other teammates by making racial remarks, Boucher has submitted a 14-page long affidavit to Cricket South Africa’s Social Justice and Nation-Building committee (SJN).

Paul Adams has accused Mark Boucher of making racial slurs

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, Boucher said that he is available for one-on-one discussions with any of his former teammates that he has previously offended. In the affidavit submitted to SJN, Boucher said he “deeply regrets and apologies for the part I played in joining in with my teammates in singing offensive songs or using offensive nicknames.” He also said he did not give Adams any nicknames, but he admitted that he and his teammate should have been sensible at that time. Paul Adams has accused Boucher under oath, of making racial slurs on him during a song. The head coach also addressed the national team to explain the entire issue. Temba Bavuma, South Africa’s white-ball captain while speaking on the accusations against the coach said that Boucher provided clarity and context. He also agreed that the team has definitely been affected by whatever that has been going on around.

Boucher played 147 Tests, 295 ODIs and 25 T20I matches in his 15-year career that was cut short when a bail jumped off the stumps and hit his eye in 2012. This resulted in early retirement for the veteran who scored a total of 10,469 runs in International Cricket across all three formats. Boucher is regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeepers that South Africa has ever had. Boucher now serves as the head coach of the South Africa national cricket team. He has taken a total of 935 catches and has 45 stumpings to his name. He previously has the experience of coaching for the Titans in 2016 and winning five domestic titles with them. However, tension has now risen among the cricketing community regarding the accusations made by Paul Adams.

