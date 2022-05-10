Mark Boucher Racism Case: Proteas Head Coach Cleared Of 'gross Misconduct' By CSA

Cricket South Africa has released a statement over disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher, the coach of the South Africa Men’s cricket team which also includes charges of racism. Mark Boucher was charged with "gross misconduct" by Cricket South Africa (CSA) over allegations of racism by former teammate Paul Adams. Boucher was accused of racism by Adams during the last year's Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings.

Mark Boucher racism case: CSA statement on disciplinary charges against coach

Cricket South Africa (CSA) in its statement said that there is no basis to sustain any of the disciplinary charges, including charges of racism against Mark Boucher and so the board has withdrawn all of the charges. According to the release CSA has made this decision taking into account the following considerations:

1. Mr Adams recently announced that he had withdrawn from testifying against Mr Boucher during the disciplinary hearing. In doing so, Mr Adams stated that his concerns articulated during the SJN process were about the overall “culture” in the Proteas team during the early 2000s, rather than being about any particular player.

The Board of CSA has formally and unreservedly withdrawn all charges against Proteas head coach Mark Boucher



2. During the SJN process, Mr Boucher formally apologised to Mr Adams. After the SJN process, Mr Adams indicated to CSA’s lawyers that he accepts this apology.

3. Mr Nkwe decided that he too did not wish to testify against Mr Boucher during the disciplinary hearing. In doing so, Mr Nkwe stated publicly that he did not intend to take sides regarding Mr Boucher and that “whatever happens in that process, I hope the outcome will be the one that’s best for the game”.

4. CSA’s lawyers engaged with various other potential witnesses over the last month and concluded that none of the three charges were sustainable.

5. The very recent ruling by Advocates Hamilton Maenetje SC and Michael Bishop in the Graeme Smith arbitration fortified the conclusion that the charges against Mr Boucher would be dismissed.

CSA Chairperson reacts to Mark Boucher Case

CSA Chairperson Lawson Naidoo had earlier commented that CSA respects SJN's process and will engage the report in detail. He further added that the implicated people will also be given a fair chance to be heard and the final findings will be acted on. After chargers against Boucher was dropped Naidoo in his statement said “CSA has at all times been committed to dealing with the SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness but also ensures fairness, due process, and finality.

The decision to withdraw the charges brings about finality on these issues for CSA and Mark and allows the focus to return to the cricket field – where we trust that Mark and the Proteas will go from strength to strength.”