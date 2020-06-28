Mark Taylor Feels Hosting The Boxing Day Test Without Crowd Participation Is Pointless

An "iconic" match like the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia must be played before capacity crowd and authorities should not hesitate in moving out the contest from the MCG in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Victoria, says Mark Taylor. The former Australia skipper also said venues like the Optus stadium in Perth and Adelaide Oval, where the situation is under control, will be vying to get the hosting rights of the prestigious Test match.

India will be touring Australia for a bilateral series where both teams will be competing in all three formats. The former world champions will be playing a three-match T20I series in October. The four-match Test series gets underway on December 3 in Brisbane. The Day-Night Test match at the Adelaide Oval (December 11 to 15) as well as the 'Boxing Day Test' match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) are the two things that the passionate cricket fans will be looking forward to in the highly anticipated Test series. A three-match ODI series will be played in January 2021 after the conclusion of the Test series.

Victoria's COVID-19 numbers have increased in the past few days, as the situation threatens to send parts of Melbourne into lockdown.

'Could it move?': Mark Taylor

"Could it move? Obviously, because if you look at what is happening across Australia by Christmas time the MCG may only be able to host 10,000 or 20,000 people which will not look great for an iconic test like Australia and India," Taylor told 'Channel 9'.

"You move that to Optus stadium in Perth or even Adelaide Oval you will get full venues. Adelaide in particular loves seeing the Indians play. The India-Pakistan game in the World Cup sold out in 52 mins or something," he added.

Those venues especially Perth will be trying hard to get that game as it would look better with full crowds.



Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

India are the holders of the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy having beaten the Aussies Down Under in 2018-19 as well as at home in the 2016-17 season.

