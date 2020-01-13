Mark Waugh Reveals Comic Story Of Rats Eating Up His Baggy Green Cap

Australian bowling legend Shane Warne raised over a million Australian dollars towards the Bushfire relief fund last week. Warne auctioned off his beloved Australian Test cap and donated the entire proceedings to help the victims of the raging fires. Australian legend Mark Waugh, along with other cricketing legends, has shown immense support for Warne's actions.

Mark Waugh will not be able to auction off his original 'Baggy Green'

Mark Waugh was commentating on the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades clash in the 2019/20 Big Bash League when he stumbled onto the topic of his Baggy Green. Waugh explained how he had stored his Test cap inside a safe in the ground. He had it eaten by a rat who somehow made his way into the safe. Waugh hilariously explained how the rat did not eat any money that was kept along with the cap, but only bit off Waugh's prized possession.

This is an historic moment and a genuine honour. We can’t thank you enough @ShaneWarne and everyone who was part of the baggy green auction. 🤝 https://t.co/tQdU0v2r5f — Australian Red Cross (@RedCrossAU) January 12, 2020

Mark Waugh was later issued a replacement cap to wear during matches. The younger Waugh brother then explained how he has stored both his caps since his retirement. Since Waugh's original cap is in a damaged condition, it is highly doubtful that it will earn a big sum if put under the hammer.

Australian cricket stars turn up to help their countrymen

Australian players have made a lot of efforts to help out their fellow countrymen. They have struggled to curb the bushfires that have affected major parts of the country. Along with Shane Warne's massive donation, T20 stars like Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short also committed to helping the victims by donating 250 Australian dollars for every six that they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League.

Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9MVwNg81GE — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) January 2, 2020

