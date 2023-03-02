Mark Waugh Revisits Comments Virat Kohli's Catching, Says 'I Wasn't Sledging His Batting'

During Day 2 of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Australia player Mark Waugh while doing commentary on of the third Test recalled a few old incidents while commentating with his fellow mates Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Shastri. The incidents that Waugh shared took the shape of controversy and it is believed that this was the reason why he did not renew his commentary contract and was replaced by Mitchell Johnson.

Besides all the verbal controversy, Mark Waugh questioned Virat Kohli's slip-catching as he dropped Steve Smith in the first innings of the Nagpur Test.

'I think there are a few technical things that Kohli...', says Waugh

Mark Waugh said on Star Sports, "Fielding at slip off the spinners, you got to judge the depth you want to stand. I felt that the catch that Kohli put down, he was rushed into taking the catch. I think there are a few technical things that Kohli can work on. I think his feet are too wide apart. His weight is often on the back of heels rather than on his feet. Sometimes, he looks like he is not expecting the ball. He has got to be expecting the ball every single delivery."

After questioning Virat's slip-catching, Mark Waugh also acknowledged Virat Kohli's 44-run knock in the first innings of the second Test. "I wasn't sledging his batting. I was sledging his catching, which he did improve actually. He worked hard on it. But I cannot believe that Virat Kohli hasn't scored a century in 39 innings. The way he has batted and even his catching it shows that he has felt the pressure, no doubt about it. He is a great player so he is not used to not scoring runs but I did feel like that in Delhi he was getting back to his best", Waugh said to Fox Sports.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was sitting beside Mark Waugh during the discussion on Fox Sports. Brad Haddin feels that Virat Kohli has the best chance to get to form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. "He's started to look ok in the Test match in India. He got undone by a beautiful bit of bowling from Todd Murphy but he came down the wicket, took the spinners on and he looks like he is ready to explode, for that big score. We know he likes playing against us so maybe this is the opportunity", Haddin said on Fox Sports.