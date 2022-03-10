Mark Wood Misses Team Huddle To Pose For Fans, Later Does His Own: Watch Video

Mark Wood, England's fast bowler, missed out on the team huddle during the first Test against the West Indies on Thursday. When his teammates gathered for a huddle following a brief rain delay, Wood was seen standing alone near the fine leg area. Because he was occupied signing autographs for his fans, Wood was unable to join his teammates.

When Wood realised his teammates had formed a huddle on the opposite side of the field and he wouldn't be able to join them, he had the perfect solution. Wood stood with his arms in the air as if he was a member of the huddle and he made it look like his teammates were standing beside him. He was, however, standing alone in reality.

The incident triggered huge laughter inside the commentary box as commentators called it a "typical" Mark Wood reaction. Wood had performed well to that point, trying to fill in the shoes of veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Earlier in the day, Wood had dismissed West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite for 55 off 70 balls.

Coming back to the first Test match between England and West Indies, the visitors won the match and elected to bat first. England posted a total of 311 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a superb knock by Jonny Bairstow, who scored a magnificent 140 off 259 balls. Ben Foakes remained the second-highest run-scorer for England in the first innings as he smashed 42 off 87 balls while batting down the order.

Earlier, England had suffered yet another batting collapse as both their openers were sent back for single-digit scores. Dan Lawrence and Ben Stokes also contributed by hitting 20 and 36 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, Jayden Seales picked four wickets for the West Indies, while Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, and Alzarri Joseph scalped two wickets each.

West Indies are currently batting in their first innings and have so far scored 202 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder are occupying the crease in middle at scores of 34 and 43 runs, respectively.

