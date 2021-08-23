Mark Wood To Miss Third England Vs India Test Due To Shoulder Injury, Confirms ECB

England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the Headingley Test due to a shoulder injury he picked up during the second England vs India Test. Despite the injury, the ECB included the 31-year-old for the third test in hopes the player recovers in time for the clash. However, medical experts monitoring the situation have concluded that the player won’t recover in time for the game. With this, Mark Wood joins Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes on the injury list of English seam bowlers. The ECB have already two like for like replacements for Mark Wood in the squad. Saqib Mahmood remains the favourite to replace the pacer in the XI, with Craig Overton as the other option.

Saqib Mahmood performances across all three formats over the last few years have been steady; the player made his English debut during New Zealand vs England T20I tournament back in November of 2019 and was also involved in South Africa vs England ODI series and most recently was part of the squad that played the white-ball series against Pakistan. Saqib Mahmood also had an excellent outing in the Pakistan Super League, and the pacer could very well be in line to make his Test debut.

India will win series comfortably if England doesn't win Leeds Test: Agarkar

Former Indian bowling all-rounder Ajit Agarkar believes that things will be difficult for England if they do not manage to win the 3rd test match at Leeds and adds that India will win the series if that happens. "They (England) are only 1-0 down in the series, and they have a chance to make a comeback. but if they don't make a comeback in this Test then I can't see how they will win the last two Tests and level the series. If they don't win this one I think India will win the series quite comfortably" he said.

The pacer added that England can't always be dependent on skipper Joe Root to get the runs. "If their batsmen bat well, they have a chance. I don't think they can bat as they did in the first two Tests and expect Joe Root to get the runs," Ajit Agarkar concluded.

Image Credit: AP